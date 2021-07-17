Arizona Senate gives an update on the election audit in Maricopa Co.

source

In Arizona Joe Biden won by 10,457 and the audit has found a total of 125,000 ballots are flagged as questionable. These are the findings before the canvas which will check the validity of votes by going door to door. However, there is already enough evidence to decertify the election.

First Phase of The Audit Inconsistencies Roundup

74,000 more mail-in ballots were received and counted than were mailed out.

11,326 people voted in Arizona who are NOT on the voter rolls.

25,000 duplicate ballots WITHOUT serial numbers, as required to be valid ballots

18,000 votes counted in the election but voters were removed from the voter role by 12/4.

3,900 votes received from unregistered voters (needed to be registered by 10/15 and weren’t)

“We found, I would have to say, thousands of duplicate ballots where those serial numbers are not on them. So it’s created great difficulty to try to match up a duplicated ballot to its duplicate.”

Maricopa County used the WRONG paper for its ballots. It did not use the “VOTESECURE” paper for thousands of ballots that prevents bleed through.

Ben Cotton revealed that the electronic systems were NOT updated prior to the 2020 election. This left vulnerabilities that the auditors used to hack the system in 10mins

Every administration account on the Election Management System in Maricopa County shared the same password. This was the password set at installation and had not been changed since.

Maricopa County systems were able to be configured for either wireless communications or cellular communications with the ability to be accessed remotely across the internet.

Ben Cotton: “Based on the evidence that has been provided to me, the Maricopa County officials do not have the ability to independently verify the configurations of their systems without using Dominion employees.”

Obstruction

Auditors closing statements. The County is not helpful at all. They need the chain of custody and router data. They also need the tokens to the machines to see how they were configured. Right now administration resides with a third party. The auditors also need envelopes for the mail-in ballots.

With so many issues and the Maricopa County Election Officials withholding subpoenaed information it is difficult to see how the election can remain certified. There is clear evidence of fraud and it puts into question the results from all states. It is now important to audit every state and to put in place election integrity laws.

Joe Hoft at the gateway pundit has written a detailed blog of the proceedings

