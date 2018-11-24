Connect with us

APEC Summit exposes deep chasm between U.S. and China (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 24.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

199 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at an APEC Summit which saw the United States and China drift further apart in their trade deal negotiations.

Next weekend’s G20 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump will determine the trajectories not only of China-US relations but also the world economy.

Via South China Morning Post

As investors wait nervously for clues coming out of the crucial meeting, expected to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, any kind of deal that would bring a ceasefire in the trade war would help reduce uncertainties that have already led to a rout in global markets.

But the lack of a deal would not only escalate trade tensions and darken the clouds hanging over global economic growth, it could also expand the trade war into a cold war with dire geopolitical implications.

With so much at stake and plenty of potential deal breakers, it is little wonder that pessimism has prevailed.

But there are also reasons to remain optimistic as after nearly a year of trade tensions, both Xi and Trump are under rising pressure to thrash out a deal to calm the markets and bring respite to the turbulent bilateral ties.

On the surface of things, the war of words and displays of bravado between the two countries in the run-up to the summit hardly augur well.

At the recent Apec summit in Papua New Guinea, Xi and US Vice-President Mike Pence traded barbs over trade, security, and regional developments in strong and forthright language as both presented conflicting visions of the future. In his speech, Xi did not mention the US directly but clearly referred to it when he blasted unilateralism and protectionism which would add uncertainty to the world economy, and declared “history has shown that confrontation, whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war or a trade war, produces no winner”.

In turn, Pence was more direct by saying that China had taken advantage of the US for “many, many” years and those days were over. “The US will not change course until China changes its ways,” he said.

In diplomacy, known for its coded words and understatements, such bare-knuckle language is about as tough as it gets.

The exchanges came just weeks after Pence delivered what was widely seen as one of the most hawkish speeches against China by a senior US official in decades. In the speech in October, Pence accused China of military aggression, stealing US technology, and meddling in US politics.

In Beijing, Pence’s speech was briefly seen as the Trump administration’s comprehensive and full-frontal policy declaration on China, but the worries eased somewhat when there was no immediate follow-up from the US.

It is true that Pence’s speeches may have reflected the sentiments of China hawks in the Trump administration, but his strong rhetoric – along with China’s – could also be seen as part of the maneuvering in the run-up to the summit between Xi and Trump.

The strong words from both sides, if nothing else, help play down expectations for the summit and make it easier to play up any agreement to be had.

The reality is that as both sides spar publicly and show intransigence on their demands, they have been in constant dialogue at different levels and through official and unofficial channels over the past months to narrow their differences for a possible deal.

There have been suggestions that the US side has presented a list of more than 140 demands and China is believed to have responded that it could work to meet at least two thirds of them, even though the details are sketchy at present.

As repeatedly argued in this space, China has good reasons to make concessions over trade, such as ramping up purchases of US products and lowering import tariffs, and expanding market access to American and other foreign investment. Doing so is in China’s own interests – as is taking effective measures to better protect intellectual property rights, another US demand – because it is striving for technological innovation.

History shows China needs external pressure to push its reforms and opening up at critical junctures. This is one of those moments.

For the US side, the pressure on the White House to seek a truce with China is also intensifying. This is vividly illustrated by the outburst of Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Trump and an outspoken China hawk, who recently accused Wall Street bankers and fund managers of being “unpaid foreign agents” to pressure Trump into some kind of a deal.

Since this outburst, Navarro appears to have been sidelined by the White House after Larry Kudlow, another adviser to Trump, rebuked him and said his remarks “were way off base”.

Previously, White House officials including Kudlow had cited the buoyant US economy and stock markets as arguments that the US could afford to play the long game and outlast China.

It is true that amid a slowing economy and a ballooning trade war, China’s stock markets have fallen about 30 per cent this year, making it among the worst-performing equity markets in the world, but the uncertainties caused by the China-US tensions have also erased all of the US stock market gains this year.

Interestingly, there have been suggestions in the US that China has no intention of making a deal with Donald Trump as it will wait to see what happens with his domestic political problems after the Democrats retook the House of Representatives.

That view is lopsided, to say the least. Despite his unconventional presidency, Trump could be the best US president for China at a time when anti-China sentiment cuts across a wide spectrum in the US.

He may be close to China hawks such as Navarro, who see China as an existential threat, but Trump seems more interested in riding the anti-China sentiment to advance his domestic goals, which include beefing up his voter base for a re-election bid in 2020.

As Trump often boasts that he is his own man and he makes all the important decisions, he should meet his match in Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades.

Trump said recently that China had largely completed its response to the US’ demands and was missing four or five big issues. Naturally, those can only be sorted out between Xi and Trump themselves.

It is premature to hope for a full resolution of the trade tensions through one meeting, but at the very least, a truce is certainly achievable and would bring necessary respite and relief for the global economy.

mijj
Guest
mijj

the essence of the difference in outlook and style.

For any particular issue ..

China/Russia examine the subtleties of the political/economic situations and dynamics and plan optimal paths and contingencies accordingly.

The US strategists examine old episodes of Star Trek ask themselves “what would Captain Kirk do?”.

November 24, 2018 18:46
Platon
Guest
Platon

Pence looks like a dangerous ‘crazy’ who has got his self-image from DC comics.

For those who think Trump is bad, or Hillary, I fear Pence is far, far worse, and may be the face of things to come as Corporate Fascism continues on its spiral of tyrannical decay in the halls of the occupied Washington Regime.

November 24, 2018 20:01

Latest

Sergey Lavrov warns US of dangers of military activity near Russian borders (VIDEO)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took umbrage with the US and NATO forces exercising precariously close to the Russian borders.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2018

By

On November 5th, Russia observed US spy planes and other aircraft operating near its borders, with other surveillance aircraft operating over Syria. This is nothing particularly new, as American / Western policy has been to try to place pressure on Moscow by its use of military force for wargames and exercises. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed this behavior in very direct terms in a talk he gave in Portugal:

The United States encourages dangerous military activities at Russian borders in Europe, and this subversive policy jeopardizes the European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Portuguese daily newspaper Publico.

Lavrov slammed “geopolitical games that the United States and its ideological allies from a number of countries play” and the “blindness of the EU bureaucracy” for triggering Ukrainian crisis. Lavrov voiced his belief that the crisis had ruined the “atmosphere of confidence,” which “responsible leaders from Russia and key European states” had been creating for many years.

“The architecture of the Russia-EU dialogue is seriously damaged. European producers suffer multibillion losses, the Kiev regime wages war against its own people, a new conflict emerged in Europe, while the United States suffers no losses at all… Moreover, [the United States] takes advantage of the situation to encourage dangerous military activities at Russian borders, and to promote arms race in our region, while we all used to hope that there was no place for a new cold war there,” Lavrov said.

He added that the security of the European people was “becoming hostage to the subversive policy pursued from overseas.”

TASS reported on a closely related matter as well, noting that the November 23 incursion of Kosovar Albaninan special forces into the Serbian-populated part of Kosovska Mitrovica was a manifestation of this US / NATO behavior in effect. The Foreign Ministry continued:

Russia considers as a provocation Kosovo special forces’ incursion into the Serbian-populated areas of the territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Friday.

“We consider as another Pristina’s provocation the incursion of the Kosovar Albaninan special forces into the Serbian-populated part of Kosovska Mitrovica in the morning of November 23, the detention of four local residents,” the foreign ministry said. “Pristina’s course for ethnic cleansing and unleashing a trade war in the Balkans is apparent, in line with the Kosovo ‘government’ decision on November 22 to impose 100% tariffs on Serbian goods, including food, medicine, printed products, and so on.”

“Such measures mostly affected Serbs in the area. The aim was to create unbearable living conditions for them,” the foreign ministry noted.

Moscow strongly condemns Pristina’s escalation of the conflict, the ministry said. “We are surprised by lack of response from international security forces in Kosovo that are operating on the basis of a UN mandate and are supposed to not only appropriately react to provocations, but also to act preventively to avoid escalation,” the foreign ministry stressed. “One gets an impression that the European Union and the USA, after favoring Kosovars for many years, are either unable to rein in their mentees or support their aggressive course.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted “the Serbian leadership’s responsible position as they make attempts to ease tensions.”

Latest

Ten Reasons Why Governments Fail

The very nature of government administration is weighted against success. 
The Duran

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2018

By

Authored by Anthony Mueller via The Mises Institute:

When politicians and bureaucrats fail to deliver what they promise – which happens a lot – we’re often told that the problem can be solved if only we get the right people to run the government instead.

We’re told that the old crop of government agents were trying hard enough. Or that they didn’t have the right intentions. While it’s true that there are plenty of incompetent and ill-intentioned people in government, we can’t always blame the people involved. Often, the likelihood of failure is simply built in to the institution of government itself. In other words, politicians and bureaucrats don’t succeed because they can’t succeed. The very nature of government administration is weighted against success.

Here are ten reasons why:

I. Knowledge

Government policies suffer from the pretense of knowledge . In order to perform a successful market intervention, politicians need to know more than they can. Market knowledge is not centralized, systematic, organized and general, but dispersed, heterogeneous, specific, and individual. Different from a market economy where there are many operators and a constant process of trial and error, the correction of government errors is limited because the government is a monopoly. For the politician, to admit an error is often worse than sticking with a wrong decision – even against own insight.

II. Information Asymmetries

While there are also information asymmetries in the market, for example between the insurer and the insured, or between the seller of a used car and its buyer, the information asymmetry is more profound in the public sector than in the private economy. While there are, for example, several insurance companies and many car dealers, there is only one government. The politicians as the representatives of the state have no skin in the game and because they are not stakeholders, they will not spend much efforts to investigate and avoid information asymmetries. On the contrary, politicians are typically eager to provide funds not to those who need them most but to those who are most relevant in the political power game.

III. Crowding out of the Private Sector

Government intervention does not eliminate what seem market deficiencies but creates them by crowding outthe private supply. If there were not a public dominance in the areas of schooling and social assistance, private supply and private charity would fill the gap as it was the case before government usurped these activities. Crowding-out of the private sector through government policies is constantly at work because politicians can get votes by offering additional public services although the public administration will not improve but deteriorate the matter.

IV. Time Lags

Government policies suffer from extended lags between diagnosis and effect. The governmental process is concerned with power and has its antenna captures those signals that are relevant for the power game. Only when an issue is sufficiently politicized will it find the attention of the government. After the lag, until an issue finds attention and gets diagnosed, another lag emerges until the authorities have found a consensus on how to tackle the political problem. From there it takes a further time span until the appropriate political means have found the necessary political support. After the measures get implemented, a further time elapses until they show their effects. The lapse of time between the articulation of a problem and the effect is so long that the nature of the problem and its context have changed – often fundamentally. It comes as no surprise that results of state interventions, including monetary policy , do not only deviate from the original goal but may produce the opposite of the intentions.

V. Rent Seeking and Rent Creation

Government intervention attracts rent-seekers. Rent seeking is the endeavor of gaining privileges through government policies. In a voter democracy, there is a constant pressure to add new rents to the existing rents in order to gain support and votes. This rent creation expands the number of rent-seekers and over time the distinction between corruption and a decent and legal conduct gets blurred. The more a government gives in to rent-seeking and rent creation, the more the country will fall victim to clientelism, corruption, and the misallocation of resources.

VI. Logrolling and Vote Trading

The public choice concept of ‘ logrolling ’ denotes the exchange of favors among the political factions in order to get one’s favored project through by supporting the projects of the other group. This conduct leads to the steady expansion of state activity. Through the ‘quid pro quo’ of the political process, the lawmakers support pieces of legislation of other factions in exchange for obtaining the political support for their own project. This behavior leads to the phenomenon of ‘legislative inflation’, the avalanche of useless, contradictory and detrimental law production.

VII. Common Good

The so-called ‘ common good’ is not a well-defined concept. Similar terms, such as that of the ‘public good’, which is defined by non-excludability and non-rivalry, misses the point because it is not the good that is ‘common’ or ‘public’ but its provision when this is deemed more efficient by collective than individual efforts. However, this is the case with all goods and the market itself is a system of providing private goods through cooperative efforts. The market economy is a collective provider of goods as it combines competition with cooperation. Any of the so-called ‘public goods’, which the government supplies, the private sector can also deliver, and cheaper and better as well. In contrast to the state, the cooperation in a market economy includes competition and thus not only economic efficiency but also the incentive to innovate.

VIII. Regulatory Capture

The term ‘ regulatory capture ’ denotes a government failure where the regulatory agency does not pursue the original intent of promoting the ‘public interest’ but falls victim to the special interest of those groups, which the agency was set up to regulate. The capture of the regulatory body by private interests means that the agency turns into an instrument to advance the special interests of the group that was targeted for regulation. For that purpose, the special interest group will ask for extra regulation to obtain the state apparatus as an instrument to promote its special interests.

IX. Short-Sightedness

The political time horizon is the next election. In the endeavor that the benefits of political action come quickly to their specific clienteles, the politician will favor short-term projects over the long-term even if the former bring only temporary benefits and cost more in the long run than an alternative project where the costs come earlier and the benefits later. Because the provision of public goods by the state severs the link between the bearer of the cost and the immediate beneficiary, the time preference for the demand for the goods that come apparently free of charge by the state is necessarily higher than in the market system.

X. Rational Ignorance

It is rational for the individual voter in a mass democracy to remain ignorant about the political issues because the value of the individual’s vote is so small that it makes not much difference for the outcome. The rational voter will vote for those candidates who promise most benefits. Given the small weight of an individual vote in a mass democracy, the rational voter will not spend much time and effort to investigate whether these promises are realistic or in a collision with his other desires. Thus, the political campaigns do not have information and enlightenment as the objective but disinformation and confusion. What counts, in the end, is to get votes. Not the solidity of the program is important but the enthusiasm a candidate can create with his supporters and how much he can degrade, denounce, and humiliate his opponent. As a consequence, election campaigns incite hatred, polarization, and the lust for revenge.

Latest

How the world will look like in 2050?

Public surveillance and social scoring as they have in China will be commonplace.
The Duran

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2018

By

Authored by Filip Poutintsev via HackerNoon.com:

More surveillance

Digital monitoring becomes cheaper and easier every year, so there is no reason why the governments and corporations will stop watching us unless we they are forced to do so.

We will most likely see same type of public surveillance and social scoring as they have in China, although it will be far more advanced, and unfortunately we will not be able to do anything to stop it.

First Libertarian (Anarcho-Capital) government will be born

The biggest obstacle in creating new free state is the lack of free land. All the land has been divided between governments long time ago, and they are not willing give any of it, even if it’s purchased from them.

However future technologies will allow people to create artificial islands and other lands masses in terra nullius more cheaply and thus creating place where to settle it’s citizens.

Another obstacle of creating new country is security and lack of fund to support large army. But due to robotization of military as country of 1000 people (if they have necessary funds) will be able to have high power AI controlled arsenal that will be able to withstand an army of another country.

Bitcoin will be the main currency of the world

Some economists say that Bitcoin may take over FIAT after the next global economic crisis, which is predicted to happen in 1–3 years from now. Whether this will actually happen this fast or not, it will surely happen in 10–20 years, and by the year of 2050, people will think of government issued money as something from 20th century socialist era.

Along with Bitcoin few other crypto currencies that have some concrete advantages will survive, but their total use will be less than 10% of the use of Bitcoin.

Super AI that will transcend human intelligence will be created

This is simply a matter of time, as computing power on the machines doubles every 2 years, and by the 2050 (which is 32 years from now) computers will be 30 thousand times faster and smarter than they are today. Smarter than human AI will be probably created much earlier than 2050, and by 2050 the existence of non-human super intelligence will be certain.

People will achieve biological immortality

Simply this will mean that with specific medical treatment scientists will be able to prolong healthy human lifespans until eternity. Of course it will not mean that people will stop dying completely as this treatment will probably not be available to the poorest part of world and our bodies will not become indestructible, and therefore people will still die in result of accidents and other physical trauma.

Radical birth control will be implemented

Overpopulation is a huge problem, and the only cause of it is too high birth rate. In most Western countries birth rate has already dropped below natural preservation rate (which is 2 children per 2 adults) and will continue to do so. But in developing countries it’s still too high and those countries are alone responsible for the overpopulation problem we have. In the future governments will either limit families in having only 1 child or forcefully sterilize people. Children are not the future, they are the past.

Robots will take over our jobs

In couple decades robots will be able to perform all physical tasks that we perform, starting from cutting our hair to serving us at the restaurant and cooking our food. Many jobs are already replaced by robots, so the progress is inevitable.

When the robots will replace human workforce two things will happen.

1st: Most people (especially the poorly educated) will be left out of work and without ability to support themselves. This will lead into the birth of large class of poor people, with no ability to reach even the basic standard of life and at the same time it will give birth to even richer group or people who will together own everything. In rich countries the governments may be able to provide basic income for it citizens, but the poor countries will not have the funds for that. Basically unless you are very smart and educated, your only chance of making a living will be through business. That is renting your apartment, self-driving car or assistant robot to someone else, given that you have the funds to purchase it in the first place.

2nd: The cost of most services and products will be reduced a lot. Currently the biggest portion of the cost of product or service is the cost of labor, as it’s usually the most expensive part. But in the future when machines will do all the work, goods and services will be produced much cheaper. Take for example self-driving taxi. In order to provide taxi services you will no longer have to pay the salary of the driver (which is usually half of the expenses) and therefore the companies will be able to offer rides half of the price.

Most part of physical interactions will be replaced by interaction with robots

By the 2050 we will have advanced human-like assistant, servants and sex robots. They will resemble people so much that by interacting with them we will satisfy our social needs. And interacting with robots will be much easier. They will not have their own will (as their sole purpose will be in serving us), they will not have feelings, they will not get angry, annoyed or tired. Therefore they will be perfect companions as we will no longer have to take into account their needs or wishes and compromise with them. Human-to-human interaction will be reduced to minimum as dealing with other people is extremely hard and difficult.

Most human-to-human interactions will happen in Virtual Reality

Due to growth and excellence of virtual reality more and more of our daily activities will move into virtual world. We will not only play and watch movies there, but also spend our more and more of our free time there by virtual travelling and meeting people using our avatars. Our lives will resemble the movie Surrogates a lot, with only exception that we will not have secondary physical bodies, they will be purely virtual.

The popularity of virtual reality will also grow due to the fact that in real life all sort of accidents can happen to you or you can become victim of a crime. While virtual reality will be perfectly safe, at least for your physical body.

Crossing borders and inter-country travelling will become more difficult.

Due to the fact of exploding wave of illegal immigration and terrorism, travelling from country to country will get more difficult as many of them, will heavily limit the entry of foreigners. Especially citizens of 3rd world countries will have trouble going to Western World. Some island countries may even go so far that they will limit all travel except air travel, as it easier to control. The world will not get any safer and countries will have to take radical actions to keep unwanted people away.

