Another Step Toward Unification of RussChina (or ChinUssia)

Eric Zuesse

On June 8th, Russia’s RT News headlined “Russia-China air drills alarm regional US allies (VIDEO)”, which reported (for the first time ever, so far as I am aware) a joint military exercise between China and Russia, in which the two nations are preparing to retaliate as a team against potential U.S.-and-allied aggression in their region of the world, presumably in their response to a U.S. military effort to take Taiwan. Perhaps if America continues arming and training the increasingly separatist government of what is actually China’s province of Taiwan, which then announces its ‘independence’ from China, to become no longer such but instead formally a U.S. vassal nation or “ally,” the U.S. and its gang invading China will be at war against both China and Russia — not ONLY against China. America’s own war-gamers at CSIS etc. have concluded that even just China alone would likely win against America’s gang, but if Russia would be participating on China’s side, to defend China against that American aggression, then would the U.S. escalate to nuclear war against both China and Russia in order to ‘win’ a decimated Taiwan as being yet another U.S. ‘ally’? In that military contest, the entire planet would surely be destroyed, but the individuals who control America have thus far indicated that they will stop at nothing in order to make all of the world’s nations “U.S. ‘allies’,” THEIR empire.

Russia and China are heading towards ultimately a unified system of military command in which each of the two independent countries, both China and Russia, will form a military alliance, if America’s NATO military alliance (that was formed against Russia in 1949 and that refused to disband when Russia ended its mirror-image Warsaw Pact military alliance in response in 1991) becomes active or supplemented against also China. America and its NATO vassal nations refused to honor their repeated assurances to Gorbachev that NATO would not expand up to Russia’s border; and now America is giving stronger and stronger indications that it likewise will not adhere to its promises that it had made to China.

Russia had warned, ever since 2007, that if NATO won’t promise not to include the only country that is located less than 400 miles away from possibly blitz-nuking The Kremlin — Ukraine, which is only 300 miles from The Kremlin — then Russia will take action on its own to prevent Ukraine from becoming a NATO member. (If Ukraine were to become a NATO member, then Ukraine could request and receive from America nuclear missiles being posted there only a five-minute missile-flight away from The Kremlin. That is why Russia won’t permit an outcome like that to become possible.)

America has also turned into a lie its commitment made to China in 1972 as China’s necessary condition to trade with the United States: The United States promised it is “of the view that it would be against the interests of the peoples of the world for any major country to collude with another against other countries, or for major countries to divide up the world into spheres of interest. … The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.” In this same document, China stated how they understood this statement by America: “Taiwan is a province of China which has long been returned to the motherland; the liberation of Taiwan is China’s internal affair in which no other country has the right to interfere; and all U.S. forces and military installations must be withdrawn from Taiwan. The Chinese Government firmly opposes any activities which aim at the creation of ‘one China, one Taiwan,’ ‘one China, two governments,’ ‘two Chinas,’ and ‘independent Taiwan’ or advocate that ‘the status of Taiwan remains to be determined.’” The United States didn’t object to anything in that statement from China’s Government — which also was included in the agreement. Thus: that document stated clearly that America henceforward would never do anything to violate it. This agreement was the precondition for China and America to do business with each other. America now routinely violates it.

The United States Government is, by now, obviously a lying Government which — despite its lying denials — aspires to take control over the entire planet; that mega-imperialist intention is, by now, clear to the entire world. China and Russia now are taking the necessary steps to make certain that that global-imperialist goal of the voracious post-WW-II U.S. Government will never be able to be fulfilled. For this purpose, they are gradually growing ultimately to become, at least in some senses, one republic which has two major regions: China and Russia.

A special 298-page November 2020 issue of The American Journal of Economics and Sociology, titled “Chinese Farmers in the Russian Far East”, already stated in its Introduction, that,

The RFE [Russian Far East] is a region of southern Siberia just north of northeastern China and south of the vast subarctic belt of Siberia. Unlike Siberia, which is cold and dry, the climate of the RFE is a humid continental climate; it is like the Great Lakes region of the United States or the prairie provinces of Canada, but with a cooler summer and a drier winter. In areas of the RFE where soils are drained and there is adequate precipitation, it is ideal for growing commercial crops. However, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, vast tracts of land now stand idle for lack of labor and capital to make them productive. Much of the idle land is submarginal, due to water-logging in flood- plains, steep slopes, or great distances from a market complicated by a limited network of rails and roads.

As the authors note, the region currently specializes in the production of soybeans, which is one of the most heavily traded crops in the world. As a result of the trade war, Chinese retaliatory tariffs raised a barrier to U.S. farmers selling soybeans to China. …

U.S. Government actions since then have only accelerated the coming-together of these two bordering nations, both of which share the same anti-imperialism ideological commitment: China, the world’s leader in human resources; and Russia, the world’s leader in natural resources.

On 22 August 2022, I headlined “Why RussChina Will Probably Be the Dominant Nation Beyond the Year 2100”. It emphasize that Russia’s being the world’s most natural-resources rich nation and bordering China makes it China’s perfect partner.

On 29 March 2023, I headlined “ChinUssia Will Likely Become the World’s Dominant Nation”. It emphasizes that China’s being the most human-resources rich nation and bordering Russia makes it Russia’s perfect partner.

The joint military exercise between Russia and China suggests that the top leadership in both countries recognize that all of this is true and is becoming more true, now, with each passing day.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

