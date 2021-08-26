in Latest, Video

Angela Merkel's farewell tour hits Moscow & Kiev where Zelensky begs for weapons

Angela Merkel’s farewell tour hits Moscow & Kiev where Zelensky begs for weapons
The Duran: Episode 1072

'Ukraine must be ready': Merkel tells Kiev EU won't be using Russian gas by 2046 – Zelensky wants weapons & help to build up navy

‘Ukraine must be ready’: Merkel tells Kiev EU won’t be using Russian gas by 2046 – Zelensky wants weapons & help to build up navy

Ukraine’s appetite for Western aid and promises made by the visiting Angela Merkel diverged on Sunday, as the German Chancellor repeated her statements on Nord Stream 2 while Kiev asked for arms and help with a naval build-up.

Knutsen
Knutsen
August 26, 2021

Could you talk about the people and braindrain out of Ukraine too? I read that over 9 millions have left.

