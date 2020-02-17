Andrew Weissmann: AG Barr Is Starting New Investigation into Fired FBI Officials Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok

Little crooked man Andrew Weissmann told Chuck Todd today the new investigation initiated this week by Attorney General Bill Barr involving US Attorney in St. Louis Jeff Jensen is a ruse to investigate Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.

On Friday Attorney General Bill Barr assigned an outside prosecutor to review the abusive case against General Mike Flynn.

Barr also assigned a handful of prosecutors to review other cases in the US Attorney’s office in DC.

Since the 2016 election there has been no arrests of deep state criminals who spied against the Trump campaign and shared information with the Hillary Clinton campaign in order to ruin Donald Trump. This is widely regarded as the greatest political corruption scandal in US history.

Andrew Weissmann was in on it from beginning to end.

One of Robert Mueller’s former top prosecutors said the outside prosecutor picked to review the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is a ruse to investigate President Trump’s perceived enemies. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official who was known as Mueller’s “pit bull” during the Russia investigation, said the Justice Department swapped out the “loser case” of Andrew McCabe, who escaped criminal charges on Friday for allegedly lying to investigators about authorizing media disclosures, for a fresh one targeting top former FBI officials, including McCabe, led by Jeffrey Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. “All they did was swapped out a loser case for starting an investigation that is going to be of Comey, McCabe, Pete Strzok,” Weissmann told MSNBC host Chuck Todd. All three officials were involved in the investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, which Trump and his allies have called a “witch hunt.” Mueller, who took over the inquiry after FBI Director James Comey was fired in May 2017, found no criminal conspiracy when the investigation ended last year. Attorney General William Barr picked Jensen, the top federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to work alongside the Flynn case’s lead prosecutor Brandon Van Grack one month after the former Trump national security adviser filed to withdraw his guilty plea in Mueller’s investigation.

