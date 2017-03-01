Like Andrew Jackson, Donald Trump is a shock to the system (VIDEO)

Donald Trump and America's 7th president Andrew Jackson have a lot in common - both are populists unafraid to take on the establishment

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle sat down recently to give his take on the attempts to find a parallel between Donald Trump and previous US presidents.

While Trump is certainly a unique phenomenon, it turns out he is also quite like Andrew Jackson, America’s 7th president, in his powerful populist appeal and determination to take on the establishment.

