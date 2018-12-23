Connect with us

An end to empires

America withdrawing from conflicts that do not concern it would be a huge boon and relief to the world’s citizens.
Richard Galustian

Published

2 hours ago

on

279 Views

President Trump announcement, seemingly unilaterally, without advice from his military advisors or the Pentagon, has shocked and rocked American Military’s status quo strategy that has failed us all since post 9/11, yet the overwhelming majority of the American people and the world’s thinking population seem to love Trump’s decision.

That Trump has said that it’s remaining meagre 2000 troops in Syria will be withdrawn is a popular decision for the people. It’s also very symbolic.

Those American soldiers left in Afghanistan will hopefully no doubt follow.

In short and to be concise, this is why its popular for the people and a disaster for the Deep State:

• It is a sign that the US, well that its President, might finally be abandoning the disastrous ‘regime change’ policy pursuits’ and a sign of the beginning of the end of the stranglehold ‘the Military Industrial and Security Complex’ has on Washington.

• that American military adventures might end eventually in ALL nations. Nations do NOT need US Military protection, whether calling itself ‘a World Peacekeeper’ or the rather more disparaging thing that it really is, a country who believes in stealing gas and oil and land grabbing; as an imperialistic ambitious hyper-super Military State and aspiring ‘American Empire.’

• It would make this OpEd too long to give all the reasons in detail why I now make the following statements. I assume that readers have a sufficiently high standard of political understanding and historical knowledge combined with sophistication, to know.

• If there are that don’t, I suggest they read up on the subjects and educate themselves.

• There is ZERO threat to the United States and the Western world from either Russia or China and (laughable to even have to say it) Iran. There are of course with these countries conflicting economic interests that must be dealt with using diplomacy tools.

• the ONLY country that is effected by US withdrawal from Syria, and it MUST be said, is the illegally created country of Israel and its current odious fascist and apartheid Netanyahu regime.

• America must stop trying to be the policeman of the world; stop wars and conflicts which are today at around 15 by, in the main, US surrogates, and spend such money saved on US infrastructure and the American people.

• As far as Britain is concerned, She must ‘regain’ Her independence not only from Europe with a full BREXIT, but She must forget the illusion that Britain any longer have any semblance of a ‘Special Relationship with the US. Moreover Britain must stop ‘following like a puppy’ to paraphrase George Bush’s overheard comment to then British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The insane wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria that America has typically dragged UK Forces into must end. British troops have been injured and died for example especially in Afghanistan, for nothing.

So Trump’s Syria withdrawal caused uproar in DC. Good. The immediate most prominent protest was by Trump’s defence secretary Mattis, who resigned.

There will be others. And good riddance to these warmongers. The day Bolton and Pompei resign will be the day that people will realise that they are going through the process of freeing themselves of the shackles, the stranglehold of Neocon politics that have dominated the 21st Century in America, remember triggered by ‘their’ 9/11; ‘their’ Pearl Harbour’.

Other less important knee jerk reactions followed Trump’s announcement about military withdrawals, from the usual suspects notably the ‘bought’ Western main stream media being the most vocal.

However, here is the alternative point of view:

As stated earlier herein, it is ludicrous to believe that Russia, China or even Iran pose a real threat to America. It is American militarism and Imperialism that is the uppermost threat to the world.

Russia’s albeit rather dislikable President Putin has raised many times his fears for humanity should a nuclear conflict occur and frankly he makes far more sense than his western counterparts.

Potential nuclear war is one of the three key issues that the worlds leaders should be addressing; the others being the effect of overpopulation and of course the environment.

America withdrawing from conflicts that do not concern it would be a huge boon and relief to the world’s citizens.

The US should spend more time and effort on helping the world address its environmental issues to save the planet and stop denying the scientific evidence on climate change.

The many trillions of dollars the US would save on trimming its Pentagon budget; on stopping Her involvement in pointless world conflicts, benefiting only the 1% super rich, could be much more usefully spent on a new FDR type deal for the people. Examples would be in health, social care, education and improving the lot of the disabled veterans living suffering with the mental and physical effects of fighting in ludicrous pointless wars like Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.

It is clear that the UK does not have any special relationship with the US and should stop being it’s lapdog and sending troops to fight wars that do not pose any threat to Her interests. Again, why does not Britain not concentrate Her efforts closer to home where austerity and Brexit indecision are crippling the nation?

Israel is of course going to be effected by US troops pulling out of Syria – so what. Israel is NOT part of America.

The insanity in America in this regard today is no better exemplified by this example. Can someone explain why an American, a children’s teacher, lost her job for declining to sign a document requiring she refuse to boycott Israel?

The US Government issued document required her to affirm “that she does not currently boycott Israel and will not boycott Israel during the term of the contract.” When she declined to sign, she “was forced to terminate her contractual relationship with the school district.”

What the hell has, what in effect is a pledge of allegiance to Israel got to do with an American citizen? Point made I hope!

In conclusion turning to the great Mark Twain who said that “history does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme”.

Specifically addressing wars in Afghanistan in particular, Winston Churchill had a unique insight and personal experience of that country and its peoples.

A war in Afghanistan is unwinnable. Of that there is no doubt.

Churchill summed up the two British wars against Afghanistan in the 19th Century, which Britain both lost, describing British policy in Afghanistan in 1897 as: “Financially it is ruinous. Morally it is wicked. Militarily it is an open question and politically it is a blunder.”

What’s changed? This remains absolutely true in the 21st Century.

For anyone with interest in history, the term “North-West Frontier” holds ominous resonances.

In the 21st Century repeat of the folly of going to war in Afghanistan, we see the great truth of Mark Twain’s comment.

How did we so quickly forget that 250,000 Soviet troops in relatively recent history lost their war in Afghanistan?

Why do we never learn the lessons of history?

America’s imperialistic Military Neocon ambitions need to be stopped and one hopes President Trump might be the man to do it.

There can be no more empires is the hope otherwise we must expect nuclear Armageddon this century.

wholy1
Guest
wholy1

yo Donald, best be a look’n for some appropriate retreat digs – extended family included – cuz the “praetorian guards” be a com’in fer ya.

December 23, 2018 16:52
therevolutionwas
Guest
therevolutionwas

We shall see, in the new Defense Secretary, which direction Trump is truly going. As far as the author’s suggestion that the US has some kind of FDR type of program with the money “saved,” I would suggest the US government let its citizens keep their hard earned money – they will know what to do with it.

December 23, 2018 17:48
cstahnke
Guest
cstahnke

Washington demands a constant state of war to survive—every aspect of Washington is disliked by the public EXCEPT the military. Americans, for bizarre cultural reasons, define themselves through the mythology of military might (it doesn’t have to be real, just imagined)—not for defense, not to build Empire but because our deepest DNA as a culture lies in violence, in “toughness” and so on. Without permanent war there can be no Imperial Court. If it’s not in the MENA region then it has to be somewhere else. So “war” will have to be initiated somewhere else perhaps in the already well-underway… Read more »

December 23, 2018 18:46

Gilets Jaunes Referendum by Initiative of Citizens (RIC): Push to Revive a Democracy

The Gilets Jaunes revolt marks the beginning of the end of France’s Fifth Republic and is a precursor of more revolts against the neoliberal late capitalist order which are to come.
Gilbert Mercier

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

This article is republished with the permission of the author.  First published by News Junkie Post.

The illusion of democracy

The Gilets Jaunes movement took most observers and so-called experts in France and worldwide entirely by surprise, but it was actually completely predictable. The crisis simmered below the radars of France’s politicians, media, as well as those who considered themselves the enlightened figures of the intelligentsia for 50 years. By their sometimes raucous revolt, the Gilets Jaunes understand that the current democratic process is a farce, and that democracy itself has become an illusion. France is hardly an exception but more the rule in a system where citizens are not truly represented or even heard: a corrupt and opaque system, where most politicians are in the back pockets of  global corporate interests which, despite campaign regulations, have found loopholes to rig elections through large money contributions and pseudo-neutral mainstream media coverage to influence public opinion. In France, the Macron administration should view the Gilets Jaunes and their bright yellow vests as thousands of irate canaries flying off a coal mine before an explosion. France’s new Sans-Culottes will not be satisfied any longer with crumbs, or even loaves of bread: instead they want control of the bakery. The Gilets Jaunes want more than money, food and stuff, they demand respect, dignity, and attention. The Vox Populi shall not be silenced! Not for trinkets or any price.

Lesser-of-two-evil elections in USA & France: dialectic of rejection

Democracy is moribund elsewhere. The United States, which is supposed to be the greatest democracy on earth, offers the unsavory option of two parties, Republican or Democrat, on its electoral menu. This difference, however, has become largely fictional, as the political class all belong to a cozy inbred Republicrat party of hand-picked plutocrats that serve corporate imperialism. This democratic illusion was duly represented in 2016 with two fake options, either Clinton or Trump, both disastrous. Which one was less repulsive to American voters? As we know, it was Trump who “won” the US empire’s election. In France, by the same power of the negative vote, Macron was elected more as a rejection of Marine Le Pen than an adhesion to his neoliberalism, youth, or vague impulse to modernize France, whatever it meant at the time. So the second round of the French presidential election of 2017 was also a futile exercise of lesser-of-two-evils. Democracy was dead in France, and one could take RIP to mean Rest In Peace instead of Referendum d’Initiative Populaire. Can the Gilets Jaunes key proposal of a Referendum d’Initiative Citoyenne save a comatose political system?

Trouble in France’s imperious fifth Republic

France’s fifth Republic is 60 years old. It was established by General Charles de Gaulle on October 4, 1958. This proud military man, without political ambition at first, had already salvaged France from the ignominy of the pro-German Vichy government, and he was called during the war in Algeria to rescue the Republic again from the preliminary stages of a coup plotted by a junta of four French generals. These generals were against Algerian independence and wanted to topple the French government. De Gaulle set his conditions clearly, as he wanted to reestablish the power of the executive. Some critics viewed this constitutional change as establishing some sort of hybrid republic-monarchy, but de Gaulle’s genuine love of France commanded respect, inside and outside the country’s borders, and France’s fifth Republic resembled its imposing father-figure general: short of being imperial, it was imperious.

The Gilets Jaunes movement could mark the end of an era and the beginning of a French sixth Republic, where the excessive power in the executive branch is diminished. The French constitution has currently two types of referendums, both of them essentially top heavy. The first type, which can only be called by the president, has been used nine times during the fifth Republic; the second one, which was established in 2008, in Article 11 of the French Constitution, is a “referendum of shared initiative” and has never been used. It can be organized at the initiative of one fifth of the parliament and must be supported by at least 10 percent of the registered voters, currently 4.5 million citizens. However, this unused referendum cannot challenge the constitution.

What is the RIC requested by the Gilets Jaunes?

The Gilets Jaunes are calling for four types of RIC. Firstly, the ability for any French citizen registered voter to propose a law; secondly, the right to propose the abrogation of any legislation; thirdly, the ability for any citizen to petition for the destitution of any elected official; and finally the right to call for an amendment to the constitution. The Gilets Jaunes demand that the RIC become enshrined in France’s Constitution. Citizens would propose legislation through an independently monitored website. If such a legislative initiative garners at least 700,000 signatures from registered voters, it would have to be discussed, and potentially amended, by the National Assembly, which would be legally obligated, exactly one year after receiving the 700,000 signed petitions, to bring it to a national referendum. This type of direct democracy by referendums exists in the world elsewhere, in countries such as Switzerland or in the US in California. Recent examples are the BREXIT saga that is still unfolding in Great Britain and the fiasco of Catalonia’s independence vote. Referendums are not a universal panacea and can potentially be manipulated either by local political players or even foreign interests.

Vox populi or wrath of angry mobs: cautionary tales about RIC

Switzerland, which has a population of 8 million, has applied direct democracy through referendums of popular initiative since 1848, with a staggering 309 referendums! While this has been overwhelmingly beneficial, as it keeps a constant citizen check and balance on government at all levels, it has on occasion drifted into unsavory Islamophobic and Orwellian measures. For example, in 2009, the country approved, through a popular referendum, a law that forbids the construction of minarets on Mosques. More recently, Switzerland’s citizens approved, by 65 percent of the votes, a state surveillance, including at home, of recipients of social benefits if they are suspected of fraud. In California, citizens’ initiatives put on the ballot made the use of marijuana legal, but on the flip side, such initiatives have also installed extremely repressive legislation such as the infamous “three strikes, you’re out,” which made recidivists of sometimes petty crimes, like shoplifting in a supermarket, rot in jail for 20 years.

Many Gilets Jaunes have been chanting “Macron Demission!” Therefore, one can assume, and they are already gathering signatures to that effect, that forcing Macron to resign is at the top of their RIC shopping list. Another item, a double-edged sword to say the least, would be a FREXIT, or BREXIT made in France. Will Corsicans or Bretons petition for their independence like Scotland did a couple of years ago? Direct democracy in France is a thrilling proposition, providing that it is not motivated by meanness, anger, racism or is secretly financed by various entities. A reasonable system of checks and balances is the key to good laws, because often people are motivated to vote with their guts and not their brains.

Editor’s Notes: Gilbert Mercier is the author of The Orwellian Empire.

US Troops Out of Syria – Not Victory, In Defeat

Trump’s decision this week is to be welcomed, but it’s long overdue. Criminally long overdue.
Strategic Culture Foundation

Published

1 day ago

on

December 22, 2018

By

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

US President Donald Trump’s order this week to withdraw American troops from Syria is long overdue. American forces have been in the Arab country for at least four years. They have been there illegally, present without any international mandate. Not with the permission of the Syrian government, nor with the sanction of the UN Security Council.

American troops in Syria are therefore an illegal occupying force, violating the sovereignty of Syria and international law. Washington claims its soldiers and air force are in the country to combat jihadist terror groups. That claim is risible given the ample evidence that Washington has been covertly supporting the same jihadist groups it is supposed to be fighting. Thousands of Syrian civilians have been killed by American forces in what amounts to countless war crimes.

President Trump declared “an historic defeat” of the terror groups was the reason for his order to withdraw US troops. Trump with his typical braggadocio is claiming a “victory”. That is so utterly misplaced. His self-righteous words are a travesty and an insult to international norms of law and morality.

The military forces that really brought an end to the terror groups were those of the Syrian army, Russia and Syria’s others allies, Iran and Hezbollah. Trump’s self-congratulations are grotesquely way off the mark. The terror proxies that wreaked havoc and horror in Syria for nearly eight years were enabled, armed and directed by the US and its NATO and regional client regimes.

Still, it is to be cautiously welcomed that Trump has called it a day for American forces in Syria. With American withdrawal, there is now more chance of a political settlement being found for the war-torn country. But Washington deserves no thanks for its belated troop withdrawal. In a sane world, Washington should one day face justice for its barbaric crimes in Syria.

Whether US troops actually do vacate Syria remains to be seen. Media reports say the Pentagon plans to pull out nearly 2,000 US troops within the next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual international press conference this week gave a cautious welcome to Trump’s announcement. Putin noted, however, that Trump has made a similar call earlier this year only for that to be overturned by the Pentagon. Putin also noted that Washington has been talking about removing troops from Afghanistan, yet the Central Asian country continues to be occupied by US troops more than 17 years after Trump’s predecessor GW Bush ordered an invasion in 2001.

So, it remains to be seen if Trump’s announcement this week regarding Syria is just a political stunt to placate his domestic base. During his 2016 election campaign, Trump promised to bring the troops home. His withdrawal plan this week could therefore be a disingenuous Christmas “good news story” for his political base, which in the coming weeks may be quietly abandoned.

There are sound reasons to be skeptical about Trump’s withdrawal plan from Syria. Only a few months ago, his national security advisor, John Bolton, was saying that US forces would stay in Syria for as long as Iranian troops were present there. Notwithstanding that Iran forces are present in Syria legally at the request of President Bashar al Assad’s government, as are Russian forces.

It’s not clear if Trump is just acting on his own whim or if there is a significant strategic decision in Washington to retreat from its regime-change machinations in Syria.

One thing seems clear though. Washington’s would-be withdrawal from Syria has nothing to do with its supposed defeat of terror groups. How could that be when Washington has for eight years worked assiduously and covertly to foment these same terror entities for regime change?

Washington’s putative withdrawal from Syria, if anything, is due to its realization of defeat for its regime-change operation. The Syrian army, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah deserve the laurels for heroically defeating the terrorist jihadist proxies whom Washington deployed to Syria for regime change. Salute too to the brave Syrian people for their amazing steadfastness in the face of horrific assault.

It is laughably ironic that US politicians, Britain and France are criticizing Trump this week, saying that “the terrorists are not yet defeated”. When it was these powers, plus Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states, Israel and Turkey which created, armed and supported the terror groups for the purpose of destroying Syria.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is correct in saying that US military pullout from Syria is potentially a positive move towards political settlement to the war in that country.

Russia, Iran and Turkey (belatedly) have been working diplomatically to bring about such a political settlement. Logically, with one less military player in Syria – the US – that lends towards a possible resolution of conflict. If, that is, Trump’s order is actually carried through. That’s a big “if”.

There is, however, concern that US withdrawal might spur Turkey to intensify its military involvement in Syria against Kurdish militants which the US has been protecting up to now. We may expect that Russia and Iran will act to prevent any such adventurism by Ankara.

All in all, US planned withdrawal from Syria is viewed as a good thing. It’s about time that Washington removed its illegal presence in the Arab country, and thereby permitting the country to restore the peace that it was so criminally denied for the past eight years.

Yes, Trump’s decision this week is to be welcomed, but it’s long overdue. Criminally long overdue.

Trump’s typical bravado about “winning the war” is contemptible. In reality, Syria stands as an historic defeat for US imperialism.

After a hard BREXIT the EU, not the UK, may be suffering from the break up (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 45.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

December 22, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Theresa May’s last stand on Brexit, which appears more and more like a hard Brexit is on the way and once the dust settles the UK will be better off for it.

The real loser in all of this Brexit fiasco may be the European Union.

Via Zerohedge

Three weeks have passed, and we’re back at ‘Plan B’.

After months of pushing an EU-backed deal that has almost no chance of passing Parliament (at least, as of now), Theresa May’s strategizing as she seeks to run out the clock until Brexit day has come to resemble a nightmarish loop: May tries to whip up votes for her deal, MPs either resign, or threaten to resign, reports are floating saying May and her cabinet are considering a second referendum/Plan B/calling off Brexit, those reports are promptly denied, May begs the EU for more concessions, the EU tells her to drop dead, and then we’re back to whipping up votes for the draft plan.

Theresa May has been stuck in neutral for weeks now, having survived a no confidence vote, and Labour having backed down on a formal challenge to her government, May has called for a vote on her deal on Jan. 14 – a vote that, though the margin has reportedly been whittled to just 20 MPs, is still widely expected to fail.

And as May’s minority government struggles to win the support of the 10 DUP MPs who have helped prop up her minority government (and who have exercised an outsize influence on the process since May’s general election gambit last summer resulted in disaster for the conservatives), reports are again circulating that May & Co. are considering a variety of “dramatic” alternatives should her deal be defeated – including a possible Plan B Brexit deal that would lay the foundation for a ‘Super Norway’ trade arrangement, delaying ‘Brexit Day’ or calling for a second referendum.

Theresa May’s senior team are wrestling with the same question: What should she do if her deal is thrown out? In private, the options on the table are dramatic and include postponing the divorce from the European Union, calling another referendum or even announcing fresh national elections.

In under 100 days, the U.K. is due to leave the EU, fulfilling the mandate of the 2016 referendum and marking the culmination of two years of negotiations between London and Brussels. There is one massive obstacle standing in the prime minister’s path: Parliament won’t go along with the terms she’s agreed.

May is trying everything she can to win support among increasingly suspicious lawmakers for the unpopular divorce settlement she’s negotiated. She was forced to pull out of a vote on it on Dec. 11 and has now rescheduled the ballot for the week of Jan. 14.

In public, May and all her ministers are adamant that her exit deal is the only one available to avoid potential economic and social chaos. They are putting all their efforts into winning the vote in Parliament.

Behind closed doors, her inner circle is discussing the options if she fails.

Indeed, reading between the lines of the anonymously sourced trial balloons and May’s public remarks has become a skill in and of itself.

Reading between the lines of what May says is key to trying to understand the latest thinking of a prime minister who’s U-turned in the past to get out of a political bind.May’s most recent comment doesn’t rule out a change of heart.

First, there is the idea that while now might not be the time to seek an extension, it could be necessary later. Secondly, she implies that if Parliament fails to deliver Brexit by backing the deal, someone else — perhaps the British electorate — could be asked to decide.

May’s officials have sought to play down reports in recent days that there could be another referendum. Her office has made public that she will not countenance a rerun of the 2016 vote for as long as she’s in power. But people familiar with the matter are clear that May herself might not be in a position to decide.

One cudgel that May is trying to wield is the notion that, if her deal is voted down, it could give Labour an opening to force through another general election by calling, and winning, a no confidence vote in the government. The fear of Corbyn winning power could be enough to win support for May’s deal from some Brexiteers.

They know that if her deal is ultimately voted down, the campaign for a second referendum will gain momentum. One way of stopping that would be to trigger an election. That’s a threat some in May’s government are using to try to persuade the small party propping up her minority administration to come back on board.

May’s team believes this argument could be particularly effective in winning over the DUP, which opposes the current Brexit deal over the backstop, which it fears could lead to the UK becoming a ‘vassal’ state of the EU by leaving it permanently bound to the EU customs union.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party won’t want an election, in part because it brings closer the threat of a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

But the DUP is at the moment vowing to oppose the deal May has secured with the EU. Without the party’s support, May has no majority in the House of Commons. The DUP says it is ready to vote against May and bring down her government unless major changes can be made to the Brexit deal.

The premier and her ministers are mounting a charm offensive to woo the DUP, while May is engaged in a desperate attempt to persuade the EU to shift position on the most contentious part of the divorce package.

If the DUP come back on side, May’s team believes it’s possible that enough of her own Tories – who have also pledged to vote against the deal – will also sign up to give the accord a slim chance of surviving.

If all else fails, there’s always “Project Fear”, the latest iteration of which appeared in the Times of London Friday in a report that warned Britons to prepare to ‘change their diets’ to cope with possible food shortages following a ‘no deal’ Brexit (while the government doesn’t expect wholesale food shortages, certain perishable goods like fruits and vegetables might be harder to come by).

Officials are planning to tell Britons to change what they eat in the event of a chaotic Brexit because Whitehall predicts that some sources of fresh food from European Union countries would be cut off. The government has begun detailed planning on food supplies if Britain leaves without a deal and has identified a number of sites for massive hangars to stockpile food, including one near Carlisle and others in Scotland and on the south coast.

According to plans revealed to The Times, officials do not believe there will be a shortage of food in general. However, there is an issue with some perishable goods that come from the EU. Fruit from Spain or vegetables from the Netherlands could be held up by delays at the border if the EU limits trade or there need to be stringent checks.

With the path forward so muddled, there’s still plenty of room for unexpected twists and turns (like May resigning or being pushed out, despite surviving her Tory leadership contest). Though one thing is looking increasingly clear: Whatever happens, it likely won’t happen until the very last minute.

In fact, one ministers’ invocation of a classic Winston Churchill quote offers a dishearteningly apt evaluation of May’s negotiating strategy (which her European peers recently criticized as “chaotic” and “disorganized”:

“The Conservative Party on Brexit puts me in mind of what what Winston Churchill said about the Americans,” the minister said. “You can always count on them to do the right thing – after they have tried everything else.”

