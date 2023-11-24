American Special Military Operations

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

European borders have changed almost yearly for thousands of years. When Russian troops crossed Ukraine’s border in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “Special Military Operation” to protect persecuted ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. The United States unleashed a massive propaganda campaign to convince everyone that Russia was attempting to conquer all of Ukraine before invading other nations. The Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine is just a border dispute caused by NATO expansion and a 2014 American coup that installed a Russian hating regime in Kiev. The hysteria generated by the American government and its media allies about this conflict is absurd given America’s long history of invading dozens of nations.

