“American justice” is oxymoronic”

The largest change in the last 30 years has been online communications. Will this divide or seperate minds? Will this educate or dump down? Will military activity increase or be reduced? Will this be a positive for human evolution?

I recently watched a youtube blog by arguably two of the best minds in the US and I commented thus: “I greatly appreciate your intelligence and understanding however I have a concern regarding the two hours spent on the internal social problems of America and the consequences of American injustice in your latest talks.

Some in Venezuela might worry more about medicine, maize, milk and motor oil.

In the past 50 years many folk world wide have been waiting, and waiting for some explanation of justice that might right some of the wrongs that were the result of US foreign policy in the past 50 years. Don’t be suprised if some are a little gleeful at equating the current internal problems with some other notion of justice. What do you think?

This brings to mind the old saying ‘In the country of the blind the one eyed man is king.’

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report