American Japs Imprisoned

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A famous tale from World War II are the heroic deeds of the US Army’s 442nd Infantry Regiment that was manned by nearly all second-generation Japanese Americans. These men served a government that had arrested them and their families for the crime of being Japanese descendants, imprisoned them, and looted their property. The US government then drafted young men in these camps and demanded they fight in its foreign war. Approximately 300 men at various camps refused to join the military were sent to a harsh prison at Tule Lake California. Many stated they would serve if their families were freed, but were still treated as criminals. Hundreds of those who served in the US Army were killed and thousands wounded as the 442nd regiment was ordered to conduct dangerous attacks in Europe. The survivors of the 442nd were deemed heroes after the war, but those who refused to serve their captors showed greater courage.

______________________________

“A Time of Unreasoning Hatred”; Eric Niderost; Warfare History Network; https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/202…

“Executive Order 9066”; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executi…

Related Tale: “FDR’s War to Unite the World”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRnrl…

Related Tale: “The Genocide Called World War I”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psXYM…

Related Tale: “The Bloody 1944 Crusade in Europe”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU4w5…

Related Tale: “Everyone Lost in World War II”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXHxi…

“The Looting of Japanese-American Assets During World War II”; Thomas Muller; Winter Watch; December 17, 2021; https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/12/t…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report