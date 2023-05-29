The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Topics we cover this episode:
Red Square is open, and with many interesting surprises, even for me!
Commentary on:
- The John Durham Report
- Bud Light and Target-ing Kids Controversy
- What are they taking Pride in, exactly?
- Franklin Graham – a Storm is Coming
- Evgeniy Prigozhin – my brother in struggle against… bureaucracies
- The American Village Project
On Youtube here:
This is also on Rumble. Share with your friends, or inflict on your frenemies!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.