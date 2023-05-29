in Latest

American in Exile #3: Red Square, Lenin Surrounded, Target and Bud Light and more [Video]

18 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Topics we cover this episode:

Red Square is open, and with many interesting surprises, even for me!

Commentary on:

  • The John Durham Report
  • Bud Light and Target-ing Kids Controversy
  • What are they taking Pride in, exactly?
  • Franklin Graham – a Storm is Coming
  • Evgeniy Prigozhin – my brother in struggle against… bureaucracies
  • The American Village Project

On Youtube here:

This is also on Rumble. Share with your friends, or inflict on your frenemies!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Debt Ceiling Showdown: Impact on Economy, Jobs, Stocks | EXPLAINED

US State Dept Gonzalo. Lindsey, Kiev video cut & paste. Erdogan wins. Athens Mayor S-300 to UKR? U/1