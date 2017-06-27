America prepares to attack Syrian government–false flag imminent

America claims that Syria is about to conduct a chemical attack on its own people despite Syria having zero ability and zero motive to do so. America further promises a heavy handed response to something which has not happened and could not happen.

The United States has issued a brazen ‘warning’ to the Syrian government which implies that the US is ready to heavily and brutally attack Syria government targets, just days after affirming that the US has no wish to militarily engage any forces in Syria other than ISIS.

A statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the following,

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price”.

These threats to Syria were followed up by threats to Russia and Iran from the overzealous Nikki Haley, America’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 27, 2017

Clearly, the United States and its regional proxies have become once again desirous to attack Syria and as they did in 2013 and indeed in April of this year, they are dragging out the old fake news story about the Syrian government using chemical weapons on its own people.

A Syrian chemical attack on its own people is simply impossible for the following reasons

1. Syria has no chemical weapons. The United States and Russia cosigned an agreement to remove what remained of old chemical weapons stockpiles from the country. This was completed by 2014 according to the OSPCW report which was accepted by both Russia and the United States.

2. Terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda have been know to use illegal chemical weapons which they have been able to both smuggle into Syria as well as make locally in parts of Syria which they illegally occupy.

3. The infamous alleged chemical weapons attack from April of this year was staged. This became apparent when,

a. No one in the region of the alleged attack asked for the antidote to palliate the effects of exposure to sarin gas or any other weaponised chemical agent.

b. None of the known al-Qaeda supporting ‘White Helmets’ who pretended the rescue civilians in a video they themselves recorded are wearing the proper safety attire to handle bodies which had come under a sarin gas or similar attack. Had the bodies they were touching actually been victims of a chemical weapons attack, the ‘rescuers’ would have become instantly and viably injured. Some may have even died. This has been confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

4. The US still refuses to investigate the scene of the alleged attack in April in spite of Russia insisting that a neutral, international organisation does so. The US has expressed no interest in doing this.

5. President Assad is a popular leader who frequently drives his own car throughout his country where he is greeted by his happy countermen. A leader who truly wanted to ‘kill his own people’ would need an armoured car and heavy security. Assad drives an ordinary small car with no or virtually no security.

6. Syria, Russia and Iran are winning the war. There is no need for any of these parties to use chemical weapons on anyone. It sense no military nor political purpose by any objective standard.

7. American journalist Seymour Hersh, a man who tirelessly exposed US atrocities in Vietnam now claims there was no chemical weapons attack in Syria in April of 2017.

The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris explains these new reports in details.

READ MORE: EXPOSED: phoney Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack never happened

Why then is America anticipating that something which objectively never happened might happen again?

Here are some things to consider.

1. Israel

In recent days, Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian forces from its position in Syria’s Golan Heights, much of which Israel has illegally occupied since 1967. Israel has for decades sought to destroy the Syrian government. With Syria winning the war, panic may have set in and they’ve asked America to intervene on their behalf using a clear false flag as justification.

2. Hatred of Russia and Iran’s Role In Syria

Russia and Iran are on the winning side of the war in Syria. This has put a big dent in the armour of American global hegemony. If America destroys Syria and Russia and Iran refuse to defend Syria, it means that Russia and Iran will both lose this prestige and perhaps lose the war itself.

3. Baiting Russia and Iran

Alternatively, America may be afraid to incur a response of Russia and Iran by attacking Syria. Russia has indeed stated that any US planes flying west of the Euphrates will be viewed as enemy aircraft and will be tracked and possibly targeted as such.

This was Russia’s strongest threat to-date against America.

Given that most of the Syrian government’s forces are west of the Euphrates, perhaps these threats represent America arrogantly testing the resolve of Russia?

4. Disorder In The American Ranks

This scenario is the only one which can logically coexist with the aforementioned scenarios.

American commanders have time and again stated that they do not wish to attack Syrian targets unless ‘threatened’. That being said, America has a rather liberal concept of what a threat construes.

Now though, two political White House figures (Spicer and Haley) are saying something which is far more harsh and presumptuous vis-a-vis statements issued from American military personnel.

One wonders if the left hand knows what the right hand is doing not least as even as of the 27th of June the Pentagon seems to be unaware of what both Spicer and Haley are referring to.

All that is certain is that the US is now openly anticipating an attack which is a logical impossibility given the realities on the ground in Syria.

Either the US is preparing a false flag or is getting ready for al-Qaeda or Israel to stage one that America will accept without questioning.

The fate not only of Syria but of the wider world hangs in the balance. Russia and Iran will only tolerate so much illegality from the renegade United States.