in Latest, Video

Al-Asad Iraq airbase attack. Drone strike, Russia gas terminal. Fico says NO to Ukraine NATO. U/1

13 Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Macko
Macko
January 21, 2024

The West expects Russia to capitulate after hits inside Russia, just as the West capitulated to Alkida and ISIS after 9/11. LOL

1
Reply

Ukraine’s chances of ever being accepted into NATO are now virtually nil.

Balochistan; Pakistan-Iran strikes. Saudi Arabia prepares Gaza peace plan