Al-Asad Iraq airbase attack. Drone strike, Russia gas terminal. Fico says NO to Ukraine NATO. U/1

The West expects Russia to capitulate after hits inside Russia, just as the West capitulated to Alkida and ISIS after 9/11. LOL