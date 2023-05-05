U.S. Agitprop for WW III Against Russia, from Applebaum, Goldberg, & Billionaire

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On 2 May 2023, James Carden, of the American Committee for US-Russia Accord, headlined “‘The [Ukraine] Counteroffensive’ by Jeffrey Goldberg and Anne Applebaum: I read it so you don’t have to”, and he said it all in just the opening paragraph: “Two of America’s leading neocon apparatchiks, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg and Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum, traveled to Ukraine with the widow of the American tech titan Steve Jobs (who now, as it happens, owns The Atlantic) for a round of war tourism and a sit-down with Ukrainian president Zelensky. The results are about what you’d expect.”

He notes that “despite the special pleading of academics, think tank hands and publicists such as Goldberg and Applebaum, just back from state-sponsored trips to Ukraine [are] telling us that victory is in sight if only we provide more weapons,” but that they’re all lying, and even “US Supreme Allied Commander in Europe” recently acknowledged there’s no way Ukraine’s military will be able, at any time in the near future, to succeed in a “counteroffensive” against Russia’s forces.

That article, in the neoconservative The Atlantic magazine, which is owned by Laureen Powell Jobs, encourages their (and all Democratic Party neoconservatives’) U.S. President Biden to launch an invasion of Russia if Ukraine’s counteroffensive fails (as virtually everyone except neoconservatives expect), and to do it because, as that feature-article in the June 2023 The Atlantic magazine — headlined “The Counteroffensive” — says: “The civilization that Ukraine defends has been profoundly shaped by American ideas not just about democracy, but about entrepreneurship, liberty, civil society, and the rule of law,” and, further:

Ukraine’s struggle against Russia pits a heterarchy against a hierarchy. An open, networked, flexible society — one that is both stronger at the grassroots level and more deeply integrated with Washington, Brussels, and Silicon Valley than anyone realized — is fighting a very large, very corrupt, top-down state. On one side, farmers defend their land and 20‑something engineers build eyes in the sky, using tools that would be familiar to 20‑something engineers anywhere else. On the other side, commanders send waves of poorly armed conscripts to be slaughtered — just as Stalin once sent shtrafbats, penal battalions, against the Nazis — under the leadership of a dictator obsessed with ancient bones. “The choice,” Zelensky told us, “is between freedom and fear.”

In other words: it is because Ukraine (these idiots claim to believe) is culturally like America, whereas Russia is culturally (and otherwise) just like Stalin’s Soviet Union was. Thus:

The Ukrainians who want their country to remain part of this new, networked world believe they will win. See you after the victory, they say when parting ways. We’ll rebuild it after the victory, they say when talking about something smashed or destroyed.

The two employees of Ms. Jobs write there that “Victory means, first, that Ukraine retains sovereign control of all of the territory that lies within its internationally recognized borders, including land taken by Russia since 2014: Donetsk, Luhansk, Melitopol, Mariupol, Crimea.”

This would mean Russia’s complete surrender and also the failure of every one of the objectives that Russia’s Government had stated as being the purposes of the invasion.

Is Ms. Jobs, and are those employees of hers, really stupid enough to be demanding this, from Russia, and from their President in the White House? If America’s Government will be demanding this (as the U.S. Congress is now considering to do), then they are demanding Russia’s defeat. There is no way that that will happen, short of going all the way to WW III — which would have no winners at all, but ONLY losers (even America’s billionaires would be suffering enormously from the resulting nuclear winter, which would kill over half of the planet’s human population within just two years of massive global starvation).

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

