After the Lockdown: A Global Coronavirus Vaccination Program

After the Lockdown, Mass Vaccinations.
The tendency is towards a Worldwide lockdown spearheaded by fear and media disinformation. Currently, hundreds of millions of people Worldwide are under lockdown.
Here is an article that looks at one of the World Health Organization’s special envoys for the COVID-19 pandemic and how inaccurate his projections about the impact of coronaviruses have been in the past:
Given the pandemic panic that is being created, in large part, by the World Health Organization which is being relied on by governments around the world for scientifically accurate advice during this crisis, it is interesting to see that one of their six “special envoys” appointed as WHO’s response to the coronavirus has a track record that is, to put it mildly, less than special.