in Latest, Video

Actors in charge. EU inflation surge. Lagarde, Mr. Putin is sick. Fantasy Russian gov in exile. U/1

563 Views 5 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Actors in charge. EU inflation surge. Lagarde, Mr. Putin is sick. Fantasy Russian gov in exile. U/1
Topic 758

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jrkrideau
jrkrideau
November 1, 2022

Arrrgh, Trudeau is an idiot but I think even he was embarrassed.

I think the speech was last week at some Ukrainian-Canadian national conference. We must remember that he has a minority gov’t and there are a lot of Ukrainian-Canadian voters.

BTW he may have done some amateur acting but he really was a teacher and did some environmental advocacy.

1
Reply
Leonard Weidemann
Leonard Weidemann
November 1, 2022

Zelensky needs to die now.

1
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 1, 2022

44 of 50 missiles shot down and the 6 which was left hit 10 region. Not bad with 6 missiles, just wait when Hypersonics join the game.

Rolling-on-the-Floor-Laughing.gif
0
Reply

Former PM Paul Keating: Australia has never had a truly GREAT Prime Minister

Let’s talk about the news (Live)