A World at War

A brief report on Iran’s drone production:

“Iran’s Quds Yasir is based on the Boeing Insitu ScanEagle which Iran intercepted and analyzed in 2012. The Shahed 171 Simorgh and Saegheh-2 have much in common with the RQ-170 Sentinel that violated Iranian airspace in 2011. (Iran featured the Shahed 171 Simorgh in the video of a simulated attack on the not-so-secret Israeli nuclear weapons facility at Dimona in the Negev.) Also, visually similar to the US MQ-1 Predator, the Shahed 129 is of particular interest being a type that has played an active role in Syria since 2014.” (RT)

It’s clear that America’s mysterious Blue Brothers (operators of General Atomics) have inspired Iran’s military drone designs, and it’s rumored that Iran is graduating from “Predator” to “Reaper” with a new prototype design. As for General Atomics, most folks are open to market gains founded on the death and suffering of people in countries they probably couldn’t locate on a world map, so here’s a link to a 2015 article on the subject:

Link: https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2015/02/15/when-general-atomics-makes-a-drone-this-other-comp.aspx

So how has the Motley Fool’s advice worked out for Wall Street traders since 2015? Pretty well. All these weapons manufacturers have produced stellar Wall Street profits since, based on military spending since then. And the SMO promises even greater profits for the MIC, since Russia has unequivocally stated that it will not compromise its security in aid of a corrupt regime planted in Kiev by Washington. That’s the gauntlet tossed down.

Now, a world war might suit Washington since global hegemonic players hit a brick wall with the contagion, and inflation is raging. Biden’s regime might believe that a war will revive the regime’s fortunes… but, beside the thorny nuclear issue, major problems arise. First, the United States – and for that matter the notorious Blue Brothers – do not produce enough weaponry (or drones) to support World War 3 on a sustained basis, and that’s a problem for Washington if a real shooting war breaks out.*

Second, the collective west does not have access to the commodities needed to fuel a sustained world war. Period, full stop. That poses a problem for the Beltway’s hawks, yet there is no indication that the heads of the current hegemonic have any pragmatic notion of that. The only clue about restraint so far, is that the collective west has not thrown NATO into the conflict yet. But MSM talking heads are braying for a world war to happen, and we know that the MSM is controlled by the very Deep militarist State.

Which brings us back to Iran. Plenty of evidence exists that a military alliance between Iran, Russia, and China could and would support a real challenge to Washington’s long-imposed global hegemonic. Such an alliance could realistically support a sustained world war if the Beltway’s card-carrying psychotics truly want one. Based on Washington’s growing bluster, belligerence, and jackass hubris, there is the rub.

The ultimate question of course, relates to why Elites of the collective west have chosen the path of militarist self-destruction rather than one of political cooperation. If we consider the notorious Blue Brothers as symbolic of that political class, then the answer is known only to them. But perhaps the west’s road to self-destruction is based on the long lineage of aggression, belligerence, and destruction it has pursued globally for the past seventy+ years, that has “earned” such Elites their many militarist billions.. and now global ignominy.

Now it seems that the arrogance and hubris of a corrupt and decayed collective west is coming into full and forward global view. That’s an exceedingly difficult vision for the Empire to accept, that it has betrayed itself, as long predicted… but which we have yet finally come to experience and see.

*Note: for western war planners, the cost in lives lost is not a consideration.

Steve Brown

