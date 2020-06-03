A word from an Athonite Elder about Coronavirus [Video]

Fr. Peter has bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in Dogmatic Theology from the Theological School of the University of Thessalonica, all completed under the tutelage of Professor Demetrios Tselingides. He was the rector and spiritual father of the parish of the Holy Prophet Elias in Petrokerasa, a small village in the mountains outside of Thessalonica, Greece, from 2006 until 2017. In 2014 he was made Protopresbyteros and Spiritual Father of the Diocese of Ierissou and Agion Oros.

Fr. Peter Heers was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up near San Francisco. His father was an Anglican priest who, along with the rest of his family and much of his parish, converted to the Orthodox Church in 1992. In 1996 Fr. Peter went to Greece to visit Mt. Athos, and returned in 1998 to attend the Theological School of the University of Thessaloniki.

Fr. Peter lived in Greece for 18 years, and married a Thessaloniki native, Presbytera Kyriaki. They have been blessed with 5 children. Fr. Peter & Presbytera Kyriaki homeschooled their children for thirteen years.

By all accounts, he is an excellent example of an American Orthodox Christian who is deeply steeped in Christianity and not secularism. Coming from this point of view, his reading and discussion of the letter from Elder Evthymios of the Kelli of the Resurrection in Kapsala on Mt. Athos is very much worth a listen. The translated text on YouTube seems to be fairly usable for other languages like Russian, as well.

This is something every American Orthodox Christian should watch – anyone who is Christian at all, really! – and then take the needed actions to protect their faith, family and livelihood. Given our recent coverage on this, one of the really clear points that can be drawn from this is that the authorities do NOT want Christians to be able to gather together in prayer. And sadly, they scored a great success, at least in the near term. For the first time in history, a plague – coronavirus – not even a particularly severe plague physically – closed the Church. This is a great watershed moment for the Church.