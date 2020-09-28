A Pictorial Tribute To Pete Way

Pete Way, founder member of UFO, died last month. For fans of his image as much as his music, the renowned music photographer Ross Halfin has compiled a massive collection including many previously unseen photographs.

As might be suspected, this is no cheap edition. The standard edition will set you back £59, and the deluxe signed edition £350. The A3 Deluxe Edition features 16 extra pages and is signed; the limited print run of 150 has already been sold out at £900 (nine hundred pounds). That is a tribute to the esteem in which Pete was held.

Pete Way was much more than a bass player; he was an excellent songwriter – as a collaborator and on his own account – and occasional record producer. And, let it not be forgotten, the father of two daughters. He was also one of the most iconic figures in contemporary music whose style of play and image inspired a generation of rock musicians.

His official website is still being maintained, and will be for many years to come. Although he will first and foremost be remembered for his work with UFO, Waysted produced a fair amount of material which deserves a wider audience.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report