Palestinians today are left with a scorched earth policy: no functioning economy while 70% live on less than two US dollars per day, with few agricultural resources since Israel has destroyed more than one million olive and fruit trees in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since 1967.

There are no new homes for the young generation because Israel refuses to issue new building permits to Palestinians, and Israel has demolished 12,000+ Palestinian homes since the occupation began. Gaza has been razed with no functioning economy and has been under siege for twelve years, so is it any wonder that a new Intifada has begun?

Three generations of Palestinians have only known Israel’s brutal military occupation, partly funded by the United States, by billions in US taxpayer dollars every year. Palestinians have been brutalized, traumatized, under-educated, and radicalized, while being left with few skills, and little hope of employment due to the forced collapse of their infrastructure.

In the unlikely event that a [truncated] Palestinian state were ever to emerge from today’s bitter political climate, such a state would require new infrastructure, services, employment, and a future for thousands of Palestinian refugees returning to a demographic where sixty percent of the population is under the age of eighteen.

The reality is that Zionists have sworn that a Palestinian state must never exist because Israeli’s believe that such a state would threaten the existence of Israel itself. Why? Independent states have law enforcement, an independent state has a military and armament, currency and government, and can trade freely with other nations while its people travel freely with valid passports and fundamental rights. Sovereign people may own and develop land, they may own real businesses and trade freely with other states by self-determination – in other words, the people must be allowed to exercise their basic human rights.

No such sovereign rights exist for Palestinians. And that’s why any US-Israeli “summit” on the future of the Palestinian people has no meaning, whether that summit excludes a key member or not. Netanyahu and Trump have only worn-out rhetoric on display.

Even G W Bush once declared that, “A state of scattered territories will not work”. Meanwhile Trump’s ‘solution’ was to deliver Syria’s Golan to Israel, an illegal act under Article 25 of the UN Charter. Trump’s illegal act is now largely forgotten / ignored by the western press. And Trump’s recognition of Israel’s illegal annexation of the Golan is one major indicator that his son’s “peace plan” is already dead on arrival.

There will never be peace, only war. That’s because war was declared in 1947 versus Palestinian Muslims, versus Palestinian Christians, and continues to this day via the US-Israeli-Saudi bloc in support of a rogue state and nuclear power in the Middle East.

The US legacy in the Middle East explains why ‘blowback’ has become a common term in America’s vocabulary; and whether orange, red, magenta, purple, yellow or mauve, the Warfare State’s confused colours of terror will keep the world enthralled in a global war, threatening lovers of peace in perpetuity.