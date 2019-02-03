Connect with us

A Lawless Government

Mueller is not an agent of law. He is the agent of the military/security complex and the Democratic Party who intend to do away with Trump.
Paul Craig Roberts

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

I remember when a suspect was regarded as innocent until proven guilty in a fair trial. Today prosecutors convict their victims in the media in order to make an unbiased jury impossible and thereby coerce a plea bargain that saves the prosecutor from having to prove his case. In the United States law is no longer a shield of the people. Law is a weapon in the hands of prosecutors. (See Roberts & Stratton, The Tyranny of Good Intentions.)

Formerly, if a prosecutor staged an arrest for publicity purposes, as Mueller did by placing a CNN presstitute on the scene and sending a couple of dozen heavily armed men in a pre-dawn raid to arrest a well known political consultant for allegedly “lying to Congress” when the appropriate procedure is for Mueller to inform Stone’s lawyer to present his client for indictment, the judge would throw out the case on the grounds that the prosecutor’s unethical action had biased the juror pool and made a fair trial impossible. The judge might also have thrown out the case on the grounds of selective prosecution. James Clapper while serving as Director of National Intelligence lied to Congress under oath and suffered no consequences, and Hillary Clinton has clearly broken the law and lied about it.

Today judges permit unethical behavior by prosecutors that deprives defendants of a fair trial, because judges don’t want the bother of trials any more than prosecutors do. Consequently, according to official statistics 97% of federal criminal cases are settled by a defendant pleading guilty to a charge negotiated by his attorney and a prosecutor. As the charge is a negotiated or made-up one, most people in prison are there for confessing to crimes that never occurred.

Prosecutors, now that they are no longer bound by constraints of legal integrity, often fabricate a case against a person in order to force the person to give false testimony against the prosecutor’s real target. This is what Mueller’s cases against Cohen, Manafort, and Roger Stone are. Trump is the target, not Cohen, Manafort, and Stone. In addition, prosecutors string out the investigation so long that they force the target to use up his net worth fighting off an indictment. Then when the indictment arrives, there is no money left for lawyers, which adds to the pressure to “cooperate.” If Trump were a fighting man, he would pardon Cohen, Manafort, and Stone, reimburse them out of the Justice (sic) Department’s budget for their legal expenses, and have Mueller arrested for sedition and plotting to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States. This would be hypocritical as Trump himself is plotting to overthrow the duly elected president of Venezuela.

Mueller is not an agent of law. He is the agent of the military/security complex and the Democratic Party who intend to do away with Trump, because Trump positioned himself between them and their agendas.

The preposterous charge against Trump is that he, in league with Russian President Vladimir Putin somehow through computer hacking and backdoor deals stole the presidential election from Hillary Clinton. This is the fabrication known as “Russiagate.” The creation of this fabrication involves far more crimes than those of which Trump, Cohen, Manafort, and Stone are accused. “Russiagate” rests on a fake “dossier” paid for by the Democrats and perhaps the FBI that was used to mislead the FISA court in order to obtain permission to spy on the Trump team. This is a felony for which the officials responsible are not being charged. The spying failed to turn up any real evidence, and neither has Muller’s “investigation.” The charges against Cohen, Manafort, and Stone are unrelated to the election and are likely false and used as threats for the purpose of eliciting false testimony against Trump in exchange for dropping the charges.

Mueller’s tactics in his effort to frame the President of the United States are more despicable than the tactics to which the Gestapo stooped. Even worse, they are the tactics commonly in use today by US attorneys, and this evil has spread into state and local prosecutions. That prosecutors routinely behave in a way that once would have caused them to be dismissed from office shows the collapse of law and prosecutorial integrity in the United States.

The American and British media are as accommodating in the frameups as the German media was with the Nazi government. The Guardian, once an honest voice for the British working class, is now a propaganda sheet for British intelligence just as the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR are for the CIA and FBI. The US media has never been very good, but until the Clinton regime during which 90 percent of the media was concentrated in six corporate hands, there was more than one explanation.

Since Donald Trump won the Republican presidential nomination, the media has been allied with the military/security complex and the Democratic Party in an effort to deep-six Trump. As I expected would be the case, Trump had no idea how to staff a government that would have supported him against the Establishment. He has been blocked on every front from normalizing relations with Russia to establishing control over US borders to withdrawal from Syria. The latest line from the military/security complex and the presstitutes is that the US cannot withdraw its troops illegally occupying a rump section of Syria, because ISIS is resurgent in Syria and Iraq and will renew the war if US troops are withdrawn.

This is nonsense. As General Flynn, the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said on television, it was a willful decision of the Obama regime to send ISIS to overthrow Assad once Russia and the UK Parliament blocked a US invasion. It is Russia and Syria who fought and defeated Washington’s proxy army known as ISIS. Washington is blocking Trump’s order to withdraw US troops, because Israel wants the US to renew the attack on Syria and to carry it into Iran. Israel and its American vassals must think that Russia is going to stand down and permit the destabilization of the Islamic world to proceed into the Russian Federation.

Once upon a time the media and the foreign policy community would have publicly examined these issues. Now the media reads out the script handed to them.

As for Roger Stone, the media’s instructions are to convict Stone in the public’s mind as a facilitator of the Trump/Putin theft of the US presidential election. The actual facts do not matter, and the facts will never emerge from the media or from Mueller’s “investigation.”

Trump Jr. phone records make a fool of ‘Trump deranged’ Senator Adam Schiff (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 73.
Alex Christoforou

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss new evidence obtained by Senate investigators that shows that Donald Trump Jr. did not speak with his father from a blocked telephone number days ahead of the 15 minute 2016 Trump Tower meeting, as first reported by fake news CNN.

This latest revelation embarrasses ‘Russia did it’ tool SenatorAdam Schiff (D-CA) and clearly contradicts Democratic conspiracy theories related to Trump-Russia collusion.

According to CNN, records provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee show the calls were between Trump Jr. and two of his business associates, the sources said, and appear to contradict Democrats’ long-held suspicions that the blocked number was from then-candidate Donald Trump.

Via Zerohedge

Democrats led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) have pointed to the blocked-number calls as evidence that President Trump himself had knowledge that his son, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a Russian attorney who said she had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

According to Schiff, “We wanted to get the phone records to determine, was Donald Trump talking to his son about this meeting,” he told CNN last November. “It’s an obvious investigative step, but one the Republicans were unwilling to take because they were afraid of where the evidence might lead.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) also pointed to the blocked calls in a Democratic report last year detailing the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation of the Trump Tower meeting. “We also do not know who they told about this meeting, including whether they ever discussed it with Mr. Trump,” wrote Feinstein – who noted that Trump Jr. placed three calls to the blocked numbers.

Schiff’s report, however, states that the first call on June 6 was incoming, while CNN reports that the records provided to Congress do not indicate whether the blocked calls were incoming or outgoing.

Democrats have long suggested that Trump Jr. lied to Congress and that President Trump has lied about whether he knew about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. Trump claims he learned about it when the press began covering it in 2017, over a year after it took place.

The Russian attorney at the Trump Tower meeting, Natalia Veselnitskaya, met with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson hours before she met with Trump Jr. Also in attendance was Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid Fusion GPS to produce the “Steele dossier” used by the FBI to justify spying on the Trump campaign – and later leaked to the public to smear the President. Both Veselnitskaya and Akhmetshin were working with Fusion GPS, however they claim the Trump Tower meeting was unrelated to their work with the opposition research firm.

Also working with Fusion GPS was Nellie Ohr, the wife of the former #4 official at the DOJ, Bruce Ohr.

The Daily Caller‘s Chuck Ross notes the irony in CNN breaking the news regarding the blocked calls, given their sloppy and embarrassing reporting surrounding the matter:

Ironically given CNN’s role in breaking the new story, the network has been behind other reporting about Trump Jr. and his Trump Tower conversations that have turned out to be false.

CNN reported in July 2018 former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was involved in a conversation in which Trump Jr. told his father that the meeting with Russians was going to take place. But on Aug. 22, 2018, Cohen adviser Lanny Davis acknowledged he was a source for the CNN article and that he was mistaken. He said Cohen did not know whether Trump Jr. told Trump about the meeting.

CNN also retracted a story Dec. 8, 2017, that falsely claimed Trump Jr. had received an email Sept. 4, 2016, that included a link to a WikiLeaks emails that had yet to be made public. It turned out the email was actually dated Sept. 14, 2016, a day after WikiLeaks had posted the emails. A person who Trump Jr. did not know sent him the email with a link to information that had already been made public. –Daily Caller

 

Trump confirms use of US military in Venezuela among ‘options’ on table

The option of sending US military to Venezuela is on the table.
RT

Via RT

The option of sending US military to Venezuela is on the table, while talking to President Nicolas Maduro is not, President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday.

While talking to CBS’s Face the Nation, Trump would not expand on the prospects of Washington’s military involvement in the crisis in the Latin America country besides replying that “it’s an option.”

He also confirmed that he refused to talk to the country’s president Maduro when he suggested a meeting a few months ago. According to Trump, there is no point in talking to Venezuela’s elected president because  “we’re very far along in the process” and there were “horrible things happening” in the country, such as “poverty”, “anguish” and “crime.”

“You have a young and energetic gentleman but you have other people within that same group that have been very very – if you talk about democracy – it’s really democracy in action,” Trump said.

Washington jumped in with its support of Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, who declared himself “interim president” almost two weeks ago. While US allies on the continent and in Europe have backed Guaido, Russia, Mexico, Turkey, and a number of other countries urged dialogue and little international involvement in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

Speculation about the US sending troops to deal with the situation in Venezuela peaked after US National Security Advisor John Bolton was photographed holding a yellow legal notebook during a press briefing that said “5,000 troops to Colombia.” The White House would not expand on the matter, while Bogota said it had no clue what it meant and that it would act only “politically and diplomatically” with its neighbor.

Brexit ‘Chicken’: 1-2 Years Of Pain Now Versus Permanent Idiocy

The UK is at a crossroads. Fearmongering of “crashing” out of the EU is in play. The EU is playing “chicken”.
The Duran

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk:

In the classic game of Chicken, the first person to blink loses.

The name “chicken” has its origins in a game in which two drivers drive towards each other on a collision course: one must swerve, or both may die in the crash, but if one driver swerves and the other does not, the one who swerved will be called a “chicken”, meaning a coward.

That’s essentially the game the EU is playing with Theresa May and the UK.

Chicken Brexit Style

May has blinked so damn many times the EU fully expects here and the UK parliament to blink again.

May gave away 39 billion pounds, agreed to an odious backstop that has the potential of keeping the UK in a customs agreement forever, and received nothing in return.

May is headed back to the EU now with her head tucked under her legs in a posture of defeat in a futile attempt to win backstop changes that the EU has already nixed.

What’s the point?

Brexit Plans

The Guardian reports One in three UK firms plan for Brexit relocation, IoD says.

That’s a very good thing. The more planning for Brexit, the less fear and pain there will be.

Short-Term Pain

The UK has a choice: Walk away and have a bad 1-2 years with 39 billion pounds in hand, knowing the EU will have a far worse two years, or be made permanent fools of.

That is the choice.

The EU played May for a fool and she was then and remains now. May is on the EU’s side. So why should they blink?

The only chance for a deal is if May and the UK parliament is willing to play chicken accepting a “crash” if the EU does not blink by removing the backstop.

No Chicken Crash

Here’s the most Absurd Brexit claim Ever: “30-Year Recession, Worse Than 1930s”

Contrary to discussion of no food, no medicine, no air travel, and dogs trapped on the wrong side of the English Channel, the process will be relatively smooth.

Sure, there will be some short-term pain.

But the long-term gain is the UK will be able to negotiate its own trade deal, it can control its fishing rights, it will not be under pressure to join the Euro, and it can escape the massive idiocy of EU agricultural policy and over-regulation of virtually everything.

Choice at Hand

  1. Short-term small amount of pain with enormous long-term benefits
  2. Long-term idiocy

So UK, which is it?

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

Continue Reading

