A Historical Document in Order to Understand Zelensky

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Dmitriy Yarosh was the individual who led the Ukrainian nazis that were serving Obama’s Victoria Nuland to carry out the 20-27 February 2014 U.S.-led-and-organized coup which ended Ukraine’s democracy and Ukrainian international neutrality and immediately installed a rabidly anti-Russian government in Ukraine. He and Andrei Biletsky (leader of the nazi Azov Battalion) told the first post-coup President Petro Poroshenko that he would be assassinated if he failed to continue the war against Russians that the coup had started; and they likewise told this to the second post-coup President, Zelensky. The interview in which Yarosh indicated this was published online in Ukraine in 2019 but quickly removed from the internet; however, copies of it had been archived and it has never yet been translated into English; so, I am here presenting for the first time online this translated-into-English document:

Ярош: если Зеленский предаст Украину – потеряет не должность, а жизнь Референдум по России является плохой идеей – ВСУ могут освободить Донбасс – Коломойский не враг Украины – Порошенко тянул время с Минском – новости сегодня

Yarosh: if Zelensky betrays Ukraine, he will lose not his position, but his life

27 May 2019, Lilia Ragutskaya, Investigations, 05/27/2019

What is happening now in Donbass ? Can the Ukrainian army liberate the occupied territories and where are the best prospects for an offensive? How long will it take the Ukrainian army to reach the border – and will Russia interfere with this?

OBOZREVATEL spoke with the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army Dmitry Yarosh about this, as well as what the fate of President Vladimir Zelensky might be, the risks of revenge, “peace at any cost” and new threats from Russia .

– The very first thing – and, perhaps, the most important thing: what is happening now in Donbass? What trends are being observed?

– There have been no fundamental changes there over the past year. But there is activity at the front. This can be seen even from official reports.

But our Armed Forces, thank God, are working more efficiently than they did even a year ago. The enemy’s losses are now much greater. The qualifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all units that exist in the JFO area are growing.

While we were officially at the front, I always set the task for my guys: to “minus” the enemy. Because this leads to demoralization and disorientation of enemy forces. And the Armed Forces are doing this well now. Sergei Naev did a good job. I hope that the new commander of the Joint Forces Operation, Alexander Syrsky , will also perform well the tasks assigned to him by his Motherland.

Dmitry Yarosh

– Do you know him?

– Personally, no. Perhaps we crossed paths somewhere, but I don’t remember about it. A lot of people passed before my eyes during the war. I’m ready to meet and be useful in the Joint Forces Operation.

– What exactly has changed for the better in the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past year, in your opinion?

– An absolute plus is permission to fire without warning to higher authorities. People defend their own and fulfill the Charter. And when fire is opened on them, despite the so-called Minsk agreements, they can respond. This is correct, cool, Ukrainian. And this needs to be disseminated as much as possible.

Second: the troops were given the opportunity to move forward in the “gray zone.” This is happening in the last year. Of course, this does not solve the issues of war as such, but from a moral and psychological point of view, this is very important for the army when they capture some separatist military units and move forward. This is right. This is how it should be done.

If I were the military command, I would even carry out several operations to liberate populated areas – those that, even according to Minsk, should be ours. The same Debaltsevo, Dokuchaevsk, for example. Why not?

– Is this realistic, considering how seriously the enemy has strengthened there over the years?

– Absolutely real. At one time, I crawled around Dokuchaevsk on my stomach. And I can say with absolute certainty that with normal planning of operations there will be few losses on our part. But the enemy’s losses will be very serious.

And for our Ukrainian society this will be a huge victory. Because such things bring down the nation. Although, I repeat, these operations, in fact, lie in the operational-tactical plane and do not solve the entire situation. Although… Separatists can run away. When you break through the front, they all start running. Moreover, we can see from the front now that they have 2-3 people at their GPs. There is a catastrophic lack of personnel there to cover the entire line of contact. If you read what the separatists write, it is clear that they are morally broken and panicking. For example, they do not block the Gorlovka direction at all. Because, as they themselves admit, they do not have a continuous line of defense, only isolated “foci of resistance.”

All this can and should be taken into account. And taking these nuances into account, conduct offensive operations.

– What could be the reason for such a situation on the other side? Has Russia stopped supplying manpower there? Perhaps you know something about what the situation is now there with Russia’s presence in general?

– Intelligence confirms: the flow of mercenaries to Donbass has decreased greatly. And for a long time, already a couple of years ago – for sure. Advertising of this war in Russia is no longer as big as in 2014-15. Accordingly, the financial injections that are coming (they receive a couple of thousand rubles there) do not in any way fill the gaps in the family budget of Russian militants.

War is no longer popular in Russia. And it does not solve any issues – even for the cattle who are fighting there. The popularity of this war is falling every day, as is the popularity of its organizers: Putin and the Kremlin clique.

“But we know how skillfully and quickly they can incite hatred in Russia.” Could they start a new round of whipping up hysteria around the idea that Ukrainians are our biggest enemies?

– They can. Moreover, I think they are planning to move on to intensifying hostilities, they will again send “volunteers” from the armed forces of the Russian Federation… Especially before our early parliamentary elections. “Forcing Ukraine to peace” – that’s what it would be called. We provide for this. And we will, of course, counteract this.

– And if Russia no longer interfered, their “vacationers” did not “wander” here with us, as has happened more than once, and did not cross the border of their unit – how much time would we need to completely liberate our lands?

– Do you mean the statement of JFO commander Sergei Naev? I’m not Naev. He has much more information than I, because it is concentrated at the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters. Therefore, I will not give specific dates. I think his statement about time is an exaggeration. But in a couple of weeks it is absolutely possible to carry out a good offensive operation.

Having a guarantee that Russia will not interfere, we can defeat the First and Second Corps of the so-called “LPR”, which are actually armed formations of the Russian Federation.

But in general, if, as they say in Galicia, “with a peasant’s mind,” I think two weeks would be enough for us to break through to the border, begin to actively build a continuous network of defense along the border, encircle and neutralize those bandit groups that are in large cities, cut off their communications. If we get involved in urban battles, it will be a long combat operation.

– And painful.

– Yes. With big losses. But to localize them… This is exactly what they tried to do in 2014. The strategy was absolutely correct. It’s just that our generals then could not imagine that Russia would intervene directly. I personally reported from near Saur-Mogila, when we were attacked from all calibers from Russian territory (it was 7 km to the border in a straight line) – I heard the answer: this cannot happen! And only when the Russian tanks started moving did they realize that it could.

– Do you think the risk that Russia will intervene again is high?

– I constantly foresee this risk. Because it is logical for them – forcing Ukraine to peace on their terms. The main thing for us is not to succumb to Putin’s blackmail.

Vladimir Zelensky

Therefore, it is very important for the state what the newly elected President Zelensky will do in the near future. Because what I heard about the referendum is difficult for me to understand.

It’s like we were raped, and we are conducting surveys about whether we should be friends with the rapist or not. This is complete idiocy!

And this is what makes me personally think about resistance to this power. And I really wouldn’t want that. Because I understand perfectly well that this will eventually end again with Russian intervention.

– What kind of intervention, for example?

– Not necessarily an open invasion.

Alternatively, they can play on the fact that our president is Jewish by nationality. He talks about it himself. I respect the Jewish people. Among my friends there are Jews; many Jews fought in the UDA. These are my brothers. But I’m worried that Russia won’t start stirring up the anti-Semitic theme. Because they try to use it all the time. Injecting non-existent “caveman anti-Semitism” into Ukrainian public life.

So imagine what will happen if even some hint of anti-Semitism appears?

The new president, in my opinion, needs to pay special attention to national politics in order to balance the national issue in order to make it impossible for the enemy to use this topic.

And this, in the end, would lead to something positive for people of different nationalities living on our Ukrainian soil.

Nowadays they love the leftist term “political nation”. I don’t accept this definition, because it is, in fact, a complete analogue of the “Soviet people,” but I understand that for many it defines an association of citizens who live here and now. This is the people. Because the Ukrainian nation is still “dead, living and unborn Ukrainians, existing in Ukraine and outside Ukraine.” And I really liked the message that Zelensky sent to ethnic Ukrainians abroad. In his inaugural speech, he emphasized: come back, we will provide citizenship to all of you. And it is right. He says that there are 65 million of us Ukrainians… I suspect there are more.

In 2014, we showed that we can act not like a neo-colony. Volunteers and volunteers just showed. When the public administration system was dying and was ready to obey one, the other, the third. When the Minsk agreements were signed, in which, perhaps, Zelensky will now play negatively. And in this case we will have to revolt…

– What do you mean?

– The Minsk format – and I talk about this constantly – is an opportunity to delay time, arm the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and move to the best world standards in the system of national security and defense. This is an opportunity for maneuver. But no more. The implementation of the Minsk agreements is the death of our state. They are not worth a drop of the blood of the boys and girls, men and women who died in this war. Not a bit.

And this must be understood. Poroshenko played at Minsk – and played well. Fact. He was stalling for time.

During this diplomatic game, we were able to better prepare for a possible large-scale Russian invasion.

– Do you think it’s time to abandon Minsk?

– Undoubtedly.

– But Zelensky was told immediately after the elections that there were no alternatives to him.

– “Zelensky said” … Did Zelensky even say anything?

– No.

– And it’s scary. The Supreme Commander who says nothing at all. It’s kind of empty. And it’s very strange.

– Are we waiting for what the newly elected president will say?

– Not only. Then we fight and prepare. We are waiting for what he will say and, most importantly, how he will act. “By their fruits you will know them,” says the Holy Scripture. We will see the “fruits” sometime in the fall. Zelensky is an inexperienced politician. And the king is made by his retinue. And we can already see who is there, “in the retinue,” beginning to emerge. This does not add optimism. Because Zelensky promised his voters (I was not a Zelensky voter) that he would break the oligarchic system. But already from the first appointments we see that the oligarchic system continues to live and prosper. And, obviously, this will be the case in the future. They will just transfer the flows.

– What is your relationship with Kolomoisky ?

– I have nothing against Igor Valerievich. We worked very fruitfully in 2014, when he was the governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region. Therefore, Kolomoisky is not a horror story for me. I understand that the demonization that has occurred is based more on propaganda than reality. And in the flows for which the war is going on – oil, gas, billions…

And I know for sure that Kolomoisky was not a threat to the state in any case.

– What about his statement that there is a civil war in Donbass?

– He said absolute stupidity. Moreover, I talked about this with Arsen Avakov and other officials – they are of the same opinion. You can’t say that. This is a “red line”, after crossing which you find yourself in the enemy’s camp.

Moreover, Kolomoisky actually resisted Russian aggression in 2014. And he knows very well that there is no civil conflict there. This is the occupation of our territory by Russian troops and mercenaries who are in the service of Russia. This is clear.

But, probably, something is pushing him to make such statements. Apparently some kind of business interest.

This is the main danger of the oligarchy, as for me. They, oligarchs, are talented people, because without talent it is impossible to build such businesses and earn billions. But the danger of oligarchs is that they are compradors. They don’t care about their homeland. They need money. Profit turns a blind eye to everything. And then you can negotiate with Russia on any terms.

And that is why Zelensky is very dangerous for us, Ukrainians. I feel it.

– What is the danger?

“His statements about peace at any cost are dangerous for us.” Vladimir simply does not know the price of this world. He may have attended concerts close to the front. But when my boys were torn into small pieces by Russian shells and then these pieces had to be collected and sent to their mothers, the price somehow looked completely different.

I hope Vladimir Zelensky, my Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to whom I, of course, report, is simply wrong about certain things.

And I want to invite him through your information resource to take a ride with me on the front end. I would show him many, many things. I would tell you what happened at the front over the last 5 years. From the battle near Slavyansk in April 2014. From when the boys went to Slavyansk from the Maidan – and there they cut their bellies, stuffed them with stones and threw them into the river. I would like him to see the torture chamber in Avdeevka – the way they saw it when this city was liberated in July 2014. I wish he realized exactly what price he’s talking about. Or does he think it’s not worth revenge? Does he take into account those executed people in his understanding of “peace at any cost”? Our Ukrainian people!

And the opinion of vata and okhlos does not interest me at all. Because this state does not belong to the cattle masses.

It belongs to the soldiers who die for this state every day for more than five years. It belongs to everyone who, to one degree or another, stands in its defense (military, volunteers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, entrepreneurs, journalists, families of state defenders, etc.). This is our state! And we will not give it to any strangers.

If there is an opportunity to meet him, I will say it to his face.

-Are you trying to meet him now?

– Yes. I have already sent a couple of messages, but he is silent for some reason. Perhaps they did not reach him. He is a busy man…

But even if this meeting does not happen, it’s okay. He just needs to understand one truth: Ukrainians cannot be humiliated. Ukrainians, after seven hundred years of colonial slavery, may not have yet fully learned to build a state. But we have learned to carry out an uprising very well and to remove all those “eagles” who are trying to parasitize on the sweat and blood of Ukrainians. Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he was ready to lose ratings, popularity, position… No, he would lose his life. He will hang on some tree on Khreshchatyk – if he betrays Ukraine and those people who died in the Revolution and War.

And it is very important that he understands this.

And so, Zelensky has every prospect of becoming a good president and combative Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

It can provide an incentive to accelerate the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other state security agencies according to the best world standards. And not only NATO…

He can unite global Ukrainians, which will increase the state’s potential and resistance to Russian aggression a hundredfold.

He may even become a greater Ukrainian nationalist than Yarosh. Because at the moment it has much more leverage on the development of the Ukrainian nation.

It can give freedom to business, freeing entrepreneurs from the terrible pressure of security forces. Make sure that business does not flounder as much as it did under previous presidents. No matter what region I went to, entrepreneurs everywhere said: “Kashniks” are “having a nightmare” for us, the cops, the tax office…

Under such conditions, we cannot boost the economy. We need economic growth of at least 7-9% per year. Otherwise, we will only reach Poland’s level in 50 years. And now we don’t even reach 3%. So, will it take 100 years to catch up with Poland? That’s funny!

– Moreover, no one is waiting for us…

– We will go our own way. National. Ukrainian. To do this, we need to prepare for the next presidential elections.

– Will you go to the polls?

– I am seriously considering this option. I’ll go myself or I’ll gladly support a more worthy person.

Without giving up the war, I will try to write several works about my vision of the future of Ukraine. I will help, first of all, Ukrainian nationalists and patriots, to give a new vision of Ukraine, relying on a solid ideological foundation – the legacy of Taras Shevchenko, Nikolai Mikhnovsky, Dmitry Dontsov, Yevgeny Konovalets, Stepan Bandera, Vasily Ivanishin and so on.

In the near future, I will try to influence the Ukrainians to preserve their State and make nationalism modern and promising. These will be my personal most important tasks.

To be continued…

