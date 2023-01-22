A Golden Send Off For Diamond

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lynette Hardaway of Diamond And Silk fame died January 8 aged only 51. On Saturday, a four hour long celebration of her life was broadcast live on YouTube. She was given a send off like only Black Americans can. Three hours plus into the event there were still well over fifteen thousand people watching.

Speakers included Lynne Patton, Laura Trump, Mike Lindell, her younger brother, her niece, her son, her elderly father, and Silk. The last speaker was Donald Trump. (Diamond and Silk’s evangelist mother died in 2021).

Lindell was very emotional, and he wasn’t the only one. Silk went off-script railing at the hate campaign against Trump.

Every person present acknowledged that Trump is the real President of the United States, something that should be clear to anyone who has been following the real news: the censorship, the various voting frauds, and the treachery of the FBI.

Diamond was a denizen of North Carolina and this event showed Black America at its best. On the other side of the country, another funeral service showed the worst of America. This was for Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was murdered when he answered a domestic violence call. His funeral procession and the funeral itself were also streamed live on YouTube.

