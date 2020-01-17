Checkmate, bigots.

A 45-year-old man caught with child pornography had a novel defense in court; he claimed he identified as an 8-year-old girl.

Facing up to 20 years in prison, Joseph Gobrick told a judge in Michigan that he had a First Amendment right to view child porn on his computer and that he was in fact an 8-year-old girl, so it didn’t matter anyway.

“I’ve always been an 8-year-old girl, and even in my drawings and fantasies I’m always an 8-year-old girl,” said Gobrick.

After his claim that he was in fact a child and therefore immune from prosecution didn’t impress the judge, Gobrick resorted to implying that his oppressors were behaving like Nazis.

“Under the law, Auschwitz was legal,” he said, arguing, “What you’re doing here is wrong, just as Auschwitz was.”

“If Gobrick can identify as a female, why can’t he identify as a female of whatever age he chooses?” asks Matt Walsh.

“At least a man who “feels like a child” can rightly point out that he was once a child, so he has some frame of reference for judging these feelings. And at least it does make sense, in the case of certain mental disabilities, to say that an adult “has the brain of a child.”

“None of this vindicates Gobrick to any extent at all, but my point is that transageism is actually more credible and makes more sense than transgenderism. It’s still bogus, but slightly less so. Age does change, after all. I will not be a 33-year-old man forever. But I will be a man forever. If my sex is a fluid characteristic, how much more fluid must my age be?”

Who knows, the way western society is heading, Gobrick’s excuse may well be accepted by courts in 5-10 years.

If Rachel Dolezal can identify as black and Caitlyn Jenner can identify as a woman having been a man for over 50 years, why not?

https://summit.news/2020/01/16/45-year-old-man-caught-with-child-pornography-says-he-identifies-as-an-8-year-old-girl/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report