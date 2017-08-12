More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017

Originally published on RussiaFeed

MOSCOW, (TASS). The Russian Aerospace Forces have received more than 400 new and modernized planes and helicopters this year, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.

“The aerospace forces are receiving new and modernized equipment at the same rates as we reached in 2016, and now, this year, we have received more than 100 planes and about 400 helicopters. According to the new state armaments program, the rates of aircraft deliveries to the army have been preserved. The Aerospace Forces will be renewing its aircraft fleet,” Bondarev said.

“We are satisfied with the current speed with which the aircraft fleet is being renewed,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief also affirmed that Russian pilots would have more flight experience and level of training.

In December 2016, Russian Defense Minister and General of the Army Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry Board that the Aerospace Forces had received 139 modern aircraft the previous year.