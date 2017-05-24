4 reasons ‘love and acceptance’ doesn’t win the war against terrorism

After a devastating terrorist atrocity, people are understandably shaken, frightened and confused. Anger, sadness and fear are what terrorists seek to inspire and it is no surprise that when a bomb successfully kills and disfigures innocent civilians, the living are fraught with emotion. This cannot be changed for the same reason that human nature cannot ever be changed.

However, some try to change it using self-righteous platitudes which they themselves would likely not believe if they or someone they knew was the victim of a terrorist atrocity.

Mindless and meaningless slogans like ‘Love wins’, ‘Love not hate’ and worse yet “Acceptance and inclusion prevent terrorismism” are insults not only to the victims of terrorist atrocities, but an insult to the few countries in the world actually doing something to actively fight terrorism, countries like Syria, Russia and Iran.

1. When bombs kill civilians it means that HATE HAS WON, NOT LOVE

A terrorist atrocity does not prove that ‘Love wins’, it proves the opposite. Hate, perverse and sickening hate wins when bombs go off and take innocent lives. This is a fact. Trying to pretend otherwise is delusional and objectivity wrong.

2. Terrorism is not prevented by ‘acceptance’ but by radical policy changes

No society should except having to live with terrorists or those with a barbaric Wahhabi mindset. In the case of western, governments this starts with radical foreign policy changes.

As Syrian President Bashar al-Assad correctly said,

“It’s very simple ; once the Western countries stop supporting those terrorists and making pressure on their puppet countries and client states like Saudi Arabia and Turkey and others, you’ll have no problem in Syria. It will be solved easily”.

The same applies to places outside of Syria.

If western countries are worried about the proliferation of terrorists on their soil they should not fund and arm terrorists abroad in countries like Syria.

It is totally hypocritical and dangerous to want to fight radical Salafist/Wahhabist terrorism in countries like Britain and France but to fund such groups in Syria.

It is equally wrong to ally with countries which support jihadist terrorism. This includes but is not limited to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Israel also opposes just about every secular Arab government in the Middle East and works to undermine such anti-terrorist states. Israel therefore also has dirty hands in this.

3. Showing tolerance to Islam is good and necessary–confusing Islam with Wahhabism is evil and dangerous

On a global scale, the first and most numerous victims of extremist Wahhabist inspired jihad are peaceful, normal Muslims. These people are both Sunni and Shi’a, some are pious and some live non-religious lifestyles.

People in the west must understand that most Muslims have nothing to do with terrorism, but that Wahhabism, as cultivated in and exported from Saudi Arabia is a death cult and an apostasy. It is not real Islam nor is it anything close.

If Arab leaders like Bashar al-Assad and the leaders of Iran and Russia understand this, what is wrong with the west?

When a hateful so-called ‘cleric’ advocates for the killing of non-believers, he is not a Muslim but a Wahhabist style radical. Such people should not be tolerated, they should be jailed or executed when appropriate and necessary.

4. Not all refugees are actually refugees–accept it or face the consequences

At a time when people like Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has warned the west that disgruntled terrorist may and indeed do pose as refugees, many including Germany’s Angela Merkel have made the processes of entering the EU as a refugee easier rather than subject such people to further security measures.

READ MORE: Bashar al-Assad agrees with Donald Trump on refugees (VIDEO)

This is an open door for blow-back and it is putting lives at risk.

If people even acknowledged that these changes can and should be made with immediate effect, it would go a long way in easing tensions. As it happens, most leaders in the west remain silent about these issues. Because of that, the problem will only grow.