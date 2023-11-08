in Latest, Video

3 day fighting pause. Russia solves ATACMS. Don’t touch Zaluzhny. Elensky curse hits Portugal. U/1

19 Views 26 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

3 day fighting pause. Russia solves ATACMS. Don’t touch Zaluzhny. Elensky curse hits Portugal. U/1
Topic 1142

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

26 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Stuart
James Stuart
November 8, 2023

You started off with a giant clown world.

1
Reply

Support for Keir Starmer as next UK PM fades

West will choke on Putin’s terms for Ukraine