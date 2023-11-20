in Latest, Video

$3.8 Trillion MISSING from Pentagon | Who Stole the Money

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Money GPSDavid QuintieriInside the Money

What do you think?

-1 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guillermo Calvo Mahé
Guillermo Calvo Mahé
November 21, 2023

3.8 trillion (not billion) dollars are unaccounted for from the Pentagon’s financial statements? That’s more than ten percent of the aggregate accumulated national debt, the debt accumulated over almost a quarter of a millennium by the United States for everything. Is it a wonder constant wars are essential to maintain this boondoggle? This obvious corruption and probable massive theft?

0
Reply

Ukr Avdeyevka Defence Crumbles, Rus Takes South Industrial Zone, Railway; Zaluzhny Target Kiev Purge; Rus Economy 5% Growth

You Will Beg for the CBDC After they Break the Economy