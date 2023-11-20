$3.8 Trillion MISSING from Pentagon | Who Stole the Money

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
3.8 trillion (not billion) dollars are unaccounted for from the Pentagon’s financial statements? That’s more than ten percent of the aggregate accumulated national debt, the debt accumulated over almost a quarter of a millennium by the United States for everything. Is it a wonder constant wars are essential to maintain this boondoggle? This obvious corruption and probable massive theft?