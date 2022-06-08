in Latest, Video

Q & A: Politics and policy driving the Ukraine project

60 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Q & A: Politics and policy driving the Ukraine project
#theduran #TheDuranLive

Follow The Dreizin Report:

Ukraine War & Aftermath

A No Propaganda Zone

The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath

The Dreizin Report is a NO PROPAGANDA ZONE for objective analysis on the Ukraine war, its U.S. and global economic and social aftermath, the degradation of democratic governance, and other major issues of the day. I present facts and analysis that don’t make the Western press, but I do NOT cheerlead or condemn any state or ethnolinguistic group.

The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath

Browse the most recent videos from channel “The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath” uploaded to Rumble.com

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

EU-Russia fight at UN. Shoigu, big victories in Donbass. Collective West panic. Update 2