Valediction: An Interview with Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould

A new book has just been published entitled Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond which provides an invaluable dimension to Afghanistan’s story within the context of world history from the first-hand account of the only two American journalists permitted to enter the war-torn nation in 1981 and again in 1983. The two documentaries produced by the duo during that period went far to shatter the carefully-constructed narrative of a “Russian Vietnam” that had been built up for years by a western deep state.

In this Rising Tide Foundation interview, Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret chat with husband and wife writing team Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould on their autobiographical account which takes readers through a process of discovery not only of those forces manipulating Afghanistan past and present, but also how those same forces took control of American policy making over the dead body of JFK.

To purchase Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond, Click here: https://trineday.myshopify.com/products/the-valediction-three-nights-of-desmond

