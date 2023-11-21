in Latest, Video

$100M Ukraine sedative pill. Kiev gloom, Ukraine fatigue, the c-word & Trump fear. Finland wall. U/1

18 Views 16 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

$100M Ukraine sedative pill. Kiev gloom, Ukraine fatigue, the c-word & Trump fear. Finland wall. U/1
Topic 1155

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
November 21, 2023

Washington DC is the sworn enemy of the people of the United States.

2
Reply
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
Reply to  Jdog
November 21, 2023

★[𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐄𝐎𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊]★

I’am making over $20k a month working online. I kept seeing how some people are able to earn a lot of money online, so I decided to look into it. I had luck to stumble upon something that totally changed my life. After 2 months of searching, last month I received a paycheck for $19683 for just working on the laptop for a few hours weekly. And best thing is..It’s so Easy…
.
.
.
HERE——≻≻≻≻≻ https://tinyurl.com/2castxre

Last edited 1 hour ago by LillyGreenwood
-1
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2023

What’s wrong now, when 2015-16 30,000 mainly adult muslim men (60% call themselves minors from age 22 up to 46) came from Sweden, after coming through 10+ EU countries ?

This much it cost to Finnish tax payers

What-can-get-with-285.000-euro_lighten.jpg
0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2023

Finland to Nato = SUICIDE

0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2023

THIS ALEXANDER SOROS

Alex-Soros-Globalist-Politicians.jpg
0
Reply

New Release: Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos by Matthew Ehret (277 pages)

Collective west has no plan, talks about Russia containment