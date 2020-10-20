1000 Mercenaries send to fight within a week. Where is this going ?

Turkey sends / 1000 / Syrian militants to “Karabakh” within a week

The Turkish government has sent / 1000 / Syrian armed men to the conflict zone of “Nagorno Karabakh” last week.

Private sources indicated that a new batch of 1000 fighters from the Turkish-backed Syrian factions was sent last Friday to support the Azerbaijani army forces against the Armenians. Other batches of fighters are being prepared to go to “Karabakh” to participate in the ongoing battles there, in addition, hundreds of pro-Turkey Syrian fighters were deployed earlier in the conflict zone in “Karabakh”.

Since the beginning of the escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan last month, Turkey is repeating its policy in Libya by pushing its Syrian fighters at the forefront of the conflict, and using them to support the Azerbaijani forces to serve its agendas in the region.

The Turkish government has previously sent fighters from the Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria to the “Karabakh” region, mostly from the Turkmen factions who owe allegiance to Turkish nationalism. However, Ankara began sending Arab militants after tempting them with huge salaries for participation in the Karabakh battles.‌‌

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report