100+ Doctors Demand Julian Assange Receive Safe Passage to Australian Hospital 'Before It Is Too Late'

“That we, as doctors, feel ethically compelled to hold governments to account on medical grounds speaks volumes about the gravity of the medical, ethical, and human rights travesties that are taking place.”

A group of over 100 doctors on Monday urged the Australian government to end its “refusal to act” in the case of Julian Assange and insist the British government release the WikiLeaks founder from prison so he can be safely sent to an Australian hospital before “it is too late.”

In an open letter addressed to Foreign Minister Marise Payne, the doctors say that “the most fundamental human rights of an Australian citizen are being denied by the British government.”

The international medical experts, who hail from countries including the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, called upon Payne to abide by his “undeniable legal obligation to protect your citizen against the abuse of his fundamental human rights, stemming from U.S. efforts to extradite Mr. Assange for journalism and publishing that exposed U.S. war crimes.”

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/12/16/100-doctors-demand-julian-assange-receive-safe-passage-australian-hospital-it-too#

cudwieser

cudwieser

It could be every doctor saying it, but you know Julian won’t be given reprieve. He’s a condemned man and it’s just a matter of how and when.

December 18, 2019
Olivia Kroth

Olivia Kroth

I hope that Julian Assange will survive this ordeal. I feel so sorry for the poor fellow.

December 18, 2019

