Why We Must Stop the 5G Network

Never forget that this is a ‘two way street’ in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth.
Richard Galustian

Published

2 mins ago

on

99 Views

The global deployment of the fifth-generation wireless network,(5G) constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is nothing less than a crime under international law.

Yet the subject of the the enormous dangers of the imminent and rapid deployment of 5G technology was not mentioned when world leaders gathered earlier this month in Poland for the UN ‘Earth’ conference.

An inconvenient truth perhaps that our leaders could argue was not part of the overall subject in Poland of the well being of the Earth and all its inhabitants. Give me a break.

In Poland details of an important scientific report, commissioned by the UN, were released that stated the world has under 12 years to drastically cut emissions to avert catastrophe – that appeared to create a sense of urgency causing this closing statement. “To waste this opportunity in [Poland] would compromise our last best chance to stop runaway climate change,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “It would not only be immoral, it will be suicidal.”

What is more suicidal, insane is a more appropriate word, is not to address the terrible impact on the Earth of the introduction of 5G.

Some of the world’s largest companies, with the support of their governments, are poised, over the next two years, to roll out 5G. This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be “unprecedented societal change” on a global scale.

As if that will not increase the potential in future for more cyber attacks by States and potentially terrorist organisations as well as further contribute to the ever emerging disturbing social networks consequences of ‘people manipulation’ by huge corporations and States led by by mainly psychopathic and inept political leaders.

The great writer Aldous Huxley, imagined such forms of ‘technological progress’
in his famous book BRAVE NEW WORLD written nearly a 100 years ago. The late Stephen Hawkins before he died said the greatest threat to mankind was artificial intelligence (AI) – well 5G is the road that will eventually lead us to AI domination.

5G will bring us “smart” homes, “smart” businesses, “smart” highways, “smart” cities and self-driving “smart” cars. Virtually everything we own and buy, from TVs to refrigerators and washing machines to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ nappies, will contain antennas and microchips and will be connected wirelessly to the Internet. Every person on Earth will have instant access to super-high-speed wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic.

Never forget that this is a ‘two way street’ in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth. An almost unimaginable prospect. This will allow the ultimate potential for the manipulation of the entire world’s populace by essentially only ‘Super Power’ countries, dominated by American corporations who seem led by, what has become the acknowledged term, ‘the Deep State’ and not by the American President. Trump cannot get his own Administration to heed his orders, witness the supposed Syrian troop withdrawal as being but one example.

The planned density to achieve global 5G of radio frequency transmitters is unfathomable. In addition to millions of new 5G base stations on Earth and 20,000 new satellites in space, an estimated 200 billion “transmitting objects”, will be part of the Internet of “things” by 2020, and one trillion further “things” a few years later.

Commercial 5G at lower frequencies and slower speeds was deployed in Qatar, Finland and Estonia in mid-2018. The rollout of 5G at extremely high (millimetre wave) frequencies has now begun this month making the immediacy to reverse this plan absolutely essential.

Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilisation; cancer, heart disease and diabetes are in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer reviewed studies.

If 5G is implemented, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet.

Each 5G phone will contain dozens of tiny antennas, all working together to track and aim a narrowly focused beam at the nearest cell tower. In America, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted the effective power of those beams to be as much as 20 watts, ten times more powerful than the levels permitted for current phones using 3G and 4G.

At least five international companies, including defense companies like BOEING, are proposing to provide 5G from space from a combined 20,000 satellites in low and medium Earth orbit that will blanket the Earth with powerful, focused, steerable beams.

The alteration of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment may be an even greater threat to life than the radiation from ground-based antennas where the harmful effects of radio frequency radiation have already been proven.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) produced recently overwhelming evidence, including the latest studies on cell phone use and brain cancer risks, indicating that RF radiation is proven carcinogenic to humans and should now be classified as a “Group 1 carcinogen” along with tobacco smoke and asbestos.

As dramatic as it sounds, the deployment of 5G satellites and their accompanying earth stations must be stopped now.

This is a last chance situation so people must take to the streets all over the world, as they did in Paris, and force, or change, their governments.

2019 could be the year of revolutions as we the people become ever increasingly disenchanted with our incompetent and, in most cases, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians along with hopeless and useless world institutions like the UN and the EU.

Member of new Ukrainian Church does not know the Lord’s Prayer [Video]

Ukrainian Church continues to show no indication that it is a Church seeking salvation from the Lord; rather, it is a nationalist spectacle.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 10, 2019

By

On January 6th, 2019 a large crowd was gathered, presumably near a site of the newly established “Ukrainian Orthodox Church”, a hodgepodge assembly of Ukrainian hyper-nationalists, neo-Nazis and probably a lot of Orthodox Christians who do not understand, or wish to understand what is being done against their faith. The crowd, represented by at least two priests, accosted a young man who was evidently part of this new glorious community and asked him one or two simple questions: “Do you know the Lord’s Prayer?”, “Do you know the Creed?”

The young man did not know.

But he did know he was with the Right Sector, a neo-Nazi aligned group in Ukraine. He did know that he was a member of the Ukrainian national church that was just fabricated by a todos given by Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople. However, his alignment with Christ was not to be observed, for he knew nothing of the very basics of the Orthodox Christian faith and prayer life, which is actually remarkable.

At the end of the video, we can hear a low level of singing from the crowd. They are singing “O Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners” over and over again.

This confrontation was completely non-violent on both sides. But it was nevertheless a strong piece of evidence supporting the claim that the creation of the Ukrainian national church is completely illegitimate, an act of will to break the Orthodox Church by powers in the West, and most notably, an attempt to isolate the Russian Orthodox Church in some way.

The Tomos, a document that grants a particular church complete self-rule, was presented on January 6th from the Patriarch of Constantinople to Epiphany, the “Metropolitan” of this new community. Patriarch Bartholomew sent letters to the heads of all local Orthodox Churches (all 14 of the other self-ruling churches that are in communion together and with the Ecumenical Patriarchate), asking them to recognize this new church as autocephalous. So far, Poland and Serbia have vehemently said “absolutely not!”

A new report from the Orthodox Church of Greece said that the Holy Synod refused to acknowledge the new community, but that they referred this decision to a holy Council of their hierarchy when it meets. There is no indication as to which way this church will go, but it is possibly significant that the Holy Synod was unable to endorse the new “church.”

A further report indicates some dirty press on the part of Ukraine, because their press stated that the ruling hierarch of the Church of Cyprus did endorse the new church. However, Archbishop Chrysostom II repeatedly denied this:

His Beatitude Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus said that the information of Ukrainian diplomats about his support for the OCU was not true.

The head of the Church of Cyprus for the second time denied the statements of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus Boris Gumeniuk, calling them false, the UOC Information and Education Department reports.

The information that during the meeting held on January 9, 2019, Archbishop Chrysostom II of Cyprus supported the provision of the Tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was published by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

“The head of the Cyprus Orthodox Church confirmed his position on the right of Ukraine to have its own independent autocephalous Church, wished the Ukrainian people peace and good,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Archbishop of Cyprus called false the statements about his “latest” support for the autocephalous Church in Ukraine. His Beatitude stressed that “every state has the right to autocephaly, and it depends on the Ukrainian people”. “But at the moment, however, I see that the Ukrainian people has not awakened to such actions,” he said.

His Beatitude Chrysostom II noted: “It is not yet of paramount importance to grant autocephaly, it is important that there be no division of Orthodoxy.”

In conclusion, the Primate of the Church of Cyprus said that he was proposed to receive in Cyprus the head of the OCU Metropolitan Epiphany, but he rejected the proposal, stressing that he did not mention him during the Divine Liturgy and would not do it.

As UOJ reported, in October 2018, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published distorted information on the content of negotiations with the Cyprus Church. The version of the Ukrainian embassy that the Orthodox Church of Cyprus advocated for Ukraine’s autocephaly differed from what was said on the official website of the Church.

It is as yet uncertain how this will play out. While the shouts of “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes” and the awarding of the Hero of Ukraine award to Filaret Denisenko indicate a political and secular “revolution” in Ukraine, the lack of praise to God, and the presence of lamentation as shown in the video clip, shows anything but a glorious event in Orthodoxy.

However, the hour seems to belong to the powers driving this series of events. It may turn out to be the biggest geopolitical schism in 1,000 years for the Christian East, or it may turn out to be a huge joke. No one really knows. But Filaret and the Ecumenical Patriarch both seem very confident that the whole Orthodox world will accede to what they have done.

If they do, Russia will be standing alone.

Theresa May’s no-deal Brexit suffers defeat (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 51.
Alex Christoforou

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 10, 2019

By

Theresa May’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat in an amendment designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The amendment attached to the Finance Bill signals that there is a parliamentary majority against leaving the European Union without a deal.

May’s government went on the attack after the amendment passed, accusing MPs of being “irresponsible” and attempting to “frustrate” Brexit preparations.

MPs however have vowed to support any subsequent parliamentary bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look an amendment to a Finance Bill that blocks Theresa May from proceeding with a no-deal Brexit, a ploy the UK PM was hoping to use as leverage, in an effort to persuade MPs that (in order to avoid an impending no-deal Brexit) support her own Brexit deal was preferable.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Business Insider

Theresa May’s ability to pursue a no-deal Brexit has been dealt a major blow after the House of Commons voted for an amendment designed to bring parts of the UK government to a halt if it attempts to crash out of the EU.

The cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill, brought forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, is designed to prevent the government from budgeting for a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted to support the amendment in the clearest sign yet that there is a majority in the House of Commons to block a no-deal Brexit.

A number of first-time rebels, including former loyalists to the prime minister, voted against the government.

Spelling out the case for her amendment, Cooper said that MPs “have a responsibility to not just stand by,” and allow a no-deal Brexit, adding that she was “really worried that delays, drift and brinkmanship mean there is now a serious risk we will end up crashing out of the EU with no deal in just 80 days time.”

Cooper was accused by the government of attempting to “frustrate” preparations for Brexit, with the Exchequer Secretary Robert Jenrick MP telling MPs that the amendment was “unwise and irresponsible.”

Downing Street aides earlier attempted to downplay the impact of the amendment, which the prime minister’s spokesman described as being “an inconvenience rather than anything more significant.”

However, it is just one of a number of attempts by MPs to put a halt to those Conservative MPs pushing May towards a no-deal Brexit.

“We’ll be seeking to use any and every opportunity to show that Parliament will not allow a no deal Brexit. This is a single skirmish in a long campaign,” former Conservative minister Nick Boles told the Daily Mirror.

The vote came after senior members of May’s government used a meeting of the Cabinet to urge her to rule out a no-deal Brexit and after she met with some of the more than 200 MPs who signed a letter calling on the prime minister to rule out crashing out of the EU.

No majority for a no-deal Brexit

The Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd told a meeting of May’s Cabinet on Tuesday that history would take “a dim view” of the government if they allowed a no-deal Brexit to take place.

Business Secretary Greg Clark also became the first senior figure in May’s government to signal that he will resign if a no-deal Brexit is pursued.

Clark told MPs on Tuesday that leaving without a deal “should not be contemplated.”

“It is essential that we should be able to continue to trade,” Clark said.

“It’s why I’ve always been clear, representing very strongly the views of small business and large business, that no-deal should not be contemplated.”

Despite the growing opposition to a no-deal Brexit, the prime minister has repeatedly refused to rule it out, with Downing Street insisting today that the government would never seek to extend or revoke the two-year Article 50 process designed to take Britain out of the EU.

“We will not be extending Article 50,” her official spokesman told journalists on Tuesday morning.

Manafort accused of sharing 2016 election data with Russians

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses.
The Duran

Published

1 day ago

on

January 9, 2019

By

Via The AP….

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence, and prosecutors say he lied to them about it, according to a court filing .

The allegation marks the first time prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office have accused Trump’s chief campaign aide of sharing election-related information with his Russian contacts. Although the filing does not say whether the polling information was public or what was done with it, it raises the possibility that Russia might have used inside information from the campaign as part of its effort to interfere with the election on Trump’s behalf.

The accusation could be important evidence in Mueller’s ongoing probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The information was accidentally revealed in a defense filing Tuesday and was meant to be redacted. The Associated Press was able to review the material because it wasn’t properly blacked out.

Manafort was among the first Americans charged in Mueller’s investigation and has been among the central characters in the case, having led the campaign during the Republican convention and as, U.S intelligence officials say, Russia was working to sway the election in Trump’s favor. Manafort has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington and faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia.

The defense filing was aimed at rebutting allegations that Manafort intentionally lied to Mueller’s team after agreeing to plead guilty last September. Prosecutors say Manafort breached their plea agreement by lying, but defense lawyers argued that any misstatements were simple mistakes made by a man coping with illness, exhaustion and extensive questioning from investigators.

The defense lawyers said Manafort suffers from depression and anxiety, has had little contact with his family and, on days when he met with investigators, was awakened before dawn to have hourslong interviews with little time to prepare for the questioning.

“These circumstances weighed heavily on Mr. Manafort’s state of mind and on his memory as he was questioned at length,” the lawyers wrote.

Tuesday’s filing revealed the first extensive details of what he is accused of having lied about. A spokesman for Manafort’s defense team declined to comment on the incomplete redactions or on Mueller’s allegations, but lawyers later filed a corrected version of the document.

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses. The U.S. believes he is connected to Russian intelligence, but Kilimnik, who is not in U.S. custody, has denied those ties.

The latest allegations further detail how Manafort’s work on the campaign intersected with his past international work with Kilimnik.

Emails previously reported by the AP and other news outlets show that in July 2016, Manafort told Kilimnik he was willing to provide “private briefings” about the Trump campaign to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Manafort dangled the briefings as he was mired in a dispute with Deripaska over a multimillion-dollar deal involving a Ukrainian cable company.

Through his spokesman, Manafort has acknowledged discussing the briefings but said they never occurred.

In addition, the defense document discloses a meeting in Madrid between Manafort and Kilimnik. Prosecutors say Manafort acknowledged the meeting only after being told that they were in the same city on the same day. Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said Tuesday the Madrid trip mentioned in the filing occurred in January or February 2017— months after Manafort was ousted from the campaign and as Trump was taking office.

Manafort also did not initially disclose having earlier discussed a Ukraine peace plan with Kilimnik on more than one occasion during the campaign, according to the filing. Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a conflict since 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The U.S. and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia over that move as well as the country’s support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Manafort’s attorneys don’t specify the details of the peace plan but they write that Manafort told prosecutors in September that “he would have given the Ukrainian peace plan more thought, had the issue not been raised during the period he was engaged with work related to the presidential campaign.

“Issues and communications related to Ukrainian political events simply were not at the time forefront of Mr. Manafort’s mind during the period at issue and it is not surprising at all that Manafort was unable to recall specific details prior to having his recollection refreshed,” they said.

They say the same about his recollection of sharing polling data with Kilimnik related to the campaign.

Prosecutors have also accused Manafort of lying about his contacts with Trump administration officials, which defense lawyers deny.

The filing says that a May 26, 2018, text message exchange with Manafort involved an unidentified “third-party” who was asking permission to name-drop Manafort if the person met with Trump. The request to use Manafort as an introduction to Trump came while Manafort was under indictment in two federal cases.

The defense lawyers say Mueller’s team has indicated they will not pursue additional charges against Manafort. The lawyers say they don’t want a separate hearing before a judge on the lying allegations but will address them instead during the sentencing process.

___

Read the filing here: http://apne.ws/0tKWu9A

