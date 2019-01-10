Why We Must Stop the 5G Network

The global deployment of the fifth-generation wireless network,(5G) constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is nothing less than a crime under international law.

Yet the subject of the the enormous dangers of the imminent and rapid deployment of 5G technology was not mentioned when world leaders gathered earlier this month in Poland for the UN ‘Earth’ conference.

An inconvenient truth perhaps that our leaders could argue was not part of the overall subject in Poland of the well being of the Earth and all its inhabitants. Give me a break.

In Poland details of an important scientific report, commissioned by the UN, were released that stated the world has under 12 years to drastically cut emissions to avert catastrophe – that appeared to create a sense of urgency causing this closing statement. “To waste this opportunity in [Poland] would compromise our last best chance to stop runaway climate change,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “It would not only be immoral, it will be suicidal.”

What is more suicidal, insane is a more appropriate word, is not to address the terrible impact on the Earth of the introduction of 5G.

Some of the world’s largest companies, with the support of their governments, are poised, over the next two years, to roll out 5G. This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be “unprecedented societal change” on a global scale.

As if that will not increase the potential in future for more cyber attacks by States and potentially terrorist organisations as well as further contribute to the ever emerging disturbing social networks consequences of ‘people manipulation’ by huge corporations and States led by by mainly psychopathic and inept political leaders.

The great writer Aldous Huxley, imagined such forms of ‘technological progress’

in his famous book BRAVE NEW WORLD written nearly a 100 years ago. The late Stephen Hawkins before he died said the greatest threat to mankind was artificial intelligence (AI) – well 5G is the road that will eventually lead us to AI domination.

5G will bring us “smart” homes, “smart” businesses, “smart” highways, “smart” cities and self-driving “smart” cars. Virtually everything we own and buy, from TVs to refrigerators and washing machines to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ nappies, will contain antennas and microchips and will be connected wirelessly to the Internet. Every person on Earth will have instant access to super-high-speed wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic.

Never forget that this is a ‘two way street’ in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth. An almost unimaginable prospect. This will allow the ultimate potential for the manipulation of the entire world’s populace by essentially only ‘Super Power’ countries, dominated by American corporations who seem led by, what has become the acknowledged term, ‘the Deep State’ and not by the American President. Trump cannot get his own Administration to heed his orders, witness the supposed Syrian troop withdrawal as being but one example.

The planned density to achieve global 5G of radio frequency transmitters is unfathomable. In addition to millions of new 5G base stations on Earth and 20,000 new satellites in space, an estimated 200 billion “transmitting objects”, will be part of the Internet of “things” by 2020, and one trillion further “things” a few years later.

Commercial 5G at lower frequencies and slower speeds was deployed in Qatar, Finland and Estonia in mid-2018. The rollout of 5G at extremely high (millimetre wave) frequencies has now begun this month making the immediacy to reverse this plan absolutely essential.

Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilisation; cancer, heart disease and diabetes are in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer reviewed studies.

If 5G is implemented, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet.

Each 5G phone will contain dozens of tiny antennas, all working together to track and aim a narrowly focused beam at the nearest cell tower. In America, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted the effective power of those beams to be as much as 20 watts, ten times more powerful than the levels permitted for current phones using 3G and 4G.

At least five international companies, including defense companies like BOEING, are proposing to provide 5G from space from a combined 20,000 satellites in low and medium Earth orbit that will blanket the Earth with powerful, focused, steerable beams.

The alteration of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment may be an even greater threat to life than the radiation from ground-based antennas where the harmful effects of radio frequency radiation have already been proven.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) produced recently overwhelming evidence, including the latest studies on cell phone use and brain cancer risks, indicating that RF radiation is proven carcinogenic to humans and should now be classified as a “Group 1 carcinogen” along with tobacco smoke and asbestos.

As dramatic as it sounds, the deployment of 5G satellites and their accompanying earth stations must be stopped now.

This is a last chance situation so people must take to the streets all over the world, as they did in Paris, and force, or change, their governments.

2019 could be the year of revolutions as we the people become ever increasingly disenchanted with our incompetent and, in most cases, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians along with hopeless and useless world institutions like the UN and the EU.