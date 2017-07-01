WHITE HOUSE: Donald Trump scolds aggressive reporters

Trump told the press, "You guys are getting worse".

US President Donald Trump sat down with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in to take questions from the media.

Throughout the meeting, aggressive reporters and camera crews were pushing and shoving to get the best shot of the two leaders.

During the ensuing chaos, one reporter slammed into a table, knocking over a lamp that nearly fell on the American President. A quick thinking security guard caught the lamp before it broke on the US President’s lap.

Donald Trump scolded the press, telling them to “take it easy”.