VIDEO: Car rams through protesters in Charlottesville, USA

A second day of protests Charlottesville in the American state of Virginia have turned deadly as a muscle-car rammed into traffic on a busy street.

Groups of opposing protesters have filled the city and have been violently facing off throughout the day. The groups include the unaffiliated right-wing marching under the slogan “unite the right” along with far-left groups including Antifa, an organisation which the American state of New Jersey has classed as a terrorist group.

The incident took place on a narrow road that appeared to be open to vehicular traffic although it was packed with marches. Video footage shows a Dodge Challenger ramming into a line of cars stuck in traffic before rapidly shifting into reverse. Below is raw footage of the incident from several angles.

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

The city authorities later confirmed that there has been one fatality.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

It is not yet clear what the motive is for the attack, although many are speculating that the driver was politically motivated and carried out the incident with intent to harm.