Venezuela thwarts terrorist attack that some call a coup attempt

The authorities appear to have the situation fully under control at this time.

Earlier today, terrorists wearing combat uniforms and carrying heavy weapons, released a video proclaiming they were participating in a “civil action” to overthrow the government of Venezuela.

The event took place at the Fuerte Paramacay military barracks in the north western state of Carabobo. The Venezuelan military have taken full control of the situation and seven men have been arrested and have been giving the authorities information under civil interrogation according to Rear Admiral Remigio Ceballos.

It is still not entirely clear who the terrorists are, though the purpose of their video was clear, to sow instability in the country.

The Venezuelan Defence Ministry later released the following statement,

“This action was carried out by a group of civilian criminals wearing military uniform and by a defect lieutenant”.

The identity of the criminals may soon be revealed. It appears the men stole the weapons they were seen carrying in their propaganda video.

Venezuela has just elected a new Constitutional Assembly to make reforms intended to end political deadlock between the popularly elected President Nicolás Maduro and the National Assembly which is controlled by the largely US funded opposition.

The government of Venezuela attests that certain members of the National Assembly have acted in contempt of the law due to irregularities related to the swearing in of deputies whose elections were deemed to be invalid. The new Constitutional Assembly seeks to end this deadlock and reverse the irregularities that have plagued the National Assembly which currently meets in the same building, though in a different hall to deputies of the new Constitutional Assembly.

Since 1999, Venezuela’s elected Presidency has been dominated by the left, first under Hugo Chavez and since is controversial death, by his successor, incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.

It is unclear who organised today’s events, though many are suspecting that it is part of a wider US led move to sow discord in the oil rich OPEC member state.