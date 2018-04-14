US, UK, and France launch strikes against Syria, explosions heard in Damascus

Moments ago, US President Donald Trump addressed the America people with a prepared statement that military action in Syria by the US and its partners, the UK and France, has been approved and is currently on-going.

The strikes are part of an “international response” against “the monster” Bashar al-Assad and his regime in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack conducted over the weekend in Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus. The strikes are said by POTUS Donald Trump to be continued until Assad ceases his use of chemical weapons.

Additionally, explosions are being seen in eastern Damascus.

