CONFIRMED: US ‘preparing to attack’ North Korea

………this newspaper talked to around a dozen current and former officials in America and Britain about policy towards North Korea. The conversations show that the Trump administration is more willing to consider military options to end the conflict than widely assumed.

The Daily Telegraph outlines some of the options which are being discussed

The White House has “dramatically” stepped up preparation for a military solution in recent months amid fears diplomacy is not working, well-placed sources said. One option is destroying a launch site before it is used by the regime for a new missile test. Stockpiles of weapons could also be targeted. Start your own website here >> The hope is that military force would show Kim Jong-un that America is “serious” about stopping further nuclear development and trigger negotiations. Three sources – two former US officials familiar with current thinking and a third figure in the administration – confirmed military options were being worked up. “The Pentagon is trying to find options that would allow them to punch the North Koreans in the nose, get their attention and show that we’re serious”, said one former US security official briefed on policy.

The article also makes it fairly clear who the principal hardliner pressing for military action against North Korea is, as well as growing British alarm at the war talk in Washington

Mr Kim’s refusal to negotiate has left senior White House figures disillusioned with diplomacy and increasingly considering military avenues. One British source who recently attended a briefing with H.R. McMaster, Mr Trump’s national security adviser, and other officials left feeling alarmed. “The Americans said deterrence doesn’t work against North Korea and negotiation doesn’t work,” the source said. “Those who heard them left with the impression that military action is very much an option they were considering seriously.”….. British officials are continuing to urge their US counterparts to focus on diplomatic solutions and are looking to increase pressure on North Korea.

That General H.R. McMaster appears to be at the centre of the attack planning in Washington and seems to be the leading advocate of a military strike on North Korea will come as no surprise to anyone.

In parenthesis, I would add that when General McMaster replaced General Flynn as President Trump’s National Security Adviser back in February the US’s European allies breathed a collective sigh of relief. One wonders whether anyone in Europe is now having second thoughts?

Putting this aside, how much credence is to be given to the Daily Telegraph’s story?

Firstly, there are too many reports coming out of Washington discussing possible military action against North Korea to leave any doubt that serious preparations for a military strike on North Korea are indeed underway.

There is also no doubt about the growing frustration in Washington at the US’s inability to bring North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programme to a stop and at China’s refusal to impose an oil embargo on North Korea.

The Daily Telegraph article admits that North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programme has advanced much faster than anyone in Washington expected, and that this has left the US struggling to come up with a response