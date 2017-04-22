US govt running drill to simulate nuclear bomb detonation in New York

Don't look now but FEMA is running "Gotham Shield" - a drill simulating a nuclear attack on the US. Are today's power outages a coincidence?

Operation “Gotham Shield” – a drill testing US government response to a nuclear detonation, commenced on April 18th, and is to run until May 5th.

Given the obvious false flag gas attack executed this month in Syria with complicity of the US deep state, any planned “exercise” involving a simulated weapon of mass destruction arouses suspicion and concern.

Here are the details of the test:

On April 18th thru May 5th, 2017, state, local, and federal organizations alike are planning for Operation Gotham Shield 2017 — a major nuclear detonation drill in the New York-New Jersey area, along with the U.S.-Canadian border. During this exercise, 4 nuclear devices, 2 of which are rendered “safe” during the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Vital Archer Exercise, and one successful 10kt detonation in the NYC/NJ area, along with one smaller detonation on the U.S./Canadian border are to take place. Among the organizations involved are: – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) – U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) – U.S. Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) – U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) – State of New Jersey Office of Emergency Management – State of New York Office of Emergency Management – City of New York Office of Emergency Management

According to a purported official document describing the operation (pdf file), put out by FEMA, Operation Gotham Shield will do the following:

The purpose of GS 17 is to evaluate the whole community effort to prevent, protect from, respond to, and plan initial recovery after the effects of an Improvised Nuclear Device attack using established exercises to achieve objectives in the relevant mission areas and capabilities. GS 17 will assess regional and national incident management and incident support capabilities, to include pre- and post-nuclear device detonation and recovery.

If this drill is currently ongoing, then it also raises the distinct possibility that the mass blackouts which have affected major US cities could be simulated EMP (electromagnetic pulse) effects which would occur in the case of a nuclear detonation.

At any rate, there is enough suspicious US government activity occurring simultaneously at the moment for false flag watchers (or just anybody with common sense) to remain vigilant.