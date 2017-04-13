US coalition air strikes hit ISIS chemical weapons depot–‘hundreds killed’

Syria has stated that US led coalition bombings of ISIS in Deir ez-Zor hit a chemical weapons depot used by ISIS.

The resultant chemical weapons explosions are said to have killed ‘several hundred civilians’.

The statement from the Syrian General Staff reads.

“The jets of the so-called US-led coalition launched a strike at about 17:30-17:50 on a Daesh warehouse where many foreign fighters were present. First a white cloud and then a yellow one appeared at the site of the strike, which points at the presence of a large number of poisonous substances. A fire at the site continued until 22:30”.

The statement continued,

“This confirms that Daesh and al-Nusra terrorists possess chemical weapons and are capable of using, obtaining and transporting it”.

In a world governed by logic, this would vindicate Syria’s claims that terrorist groups throughout the country are illegally hoarding, trading, selling and using chemical weapons. It is true for Idlib, true for Dier ez-Zor and was true in Aleppo.

The insistence of the US and her subordinate allies to consistently blame Syria for actions of terrorists is not only an affront to objectivity, but a hindrance to actually fighting the terrorists who are using the outlawed weapons.