in Latest, Video, News

Uncovering the Secret of the Deep State

168 Views

On June 23, the Canadian Patriot Review’s Matthew Ehret was invited onto Rogue News Radio to discuss the British pedigree of the Deep State from 1776 to the present, the battle currently underway to control the terms of the new system which will replace the bankrupt economic order now melting down, and the importance of creative reason as a fundamental principle of both science, art and economics.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series.  In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

Click on the video link below for more.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Deep StateFabian Societyfreelanddepopulationmatthew ehretrogue newsrhodes scholar

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Strzok’s newly discovered FBI notes deliver jolt to ‘Obamagate’ evidence

Egypt’s Sisi draws RED LINES in Libya. Erdogan furious (Video)