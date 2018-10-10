Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Ukraine Begins Large Air Force Exercises With NATO To “Protect The Airspace” From Russia

NATO’s Clear Sky 2018 operation in the west of Ukraine kicked off on Monday and will center on air defense operations in order to “protect the airspace” from Russia.

Published

4 hours ago

on

199 Views

Via Zerohedge

Just days ago we noted that the the United States is now treating Ukraine as if it were a NATO member as on September 27th Washington donated to Ukraine two warships for use against Russia. And now in a move that’s sure to be seen by Russia as a major and intolerable provocation Ukraine has announced the start of joint military exercises involving NATO countries.

What’s been dubbed the Clear Sky 2018 operation in the west of Ukraine kicked off on Monday and will center on air defense operations in order to “protect the airspace” from Russia. The war games will include the participation of the US military and several other NATO nations, including bordering nations Poland and Romania, as well as Britain and the Netherlands.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine described the event as a “multinational military exercise focusing on promoting peace and security” — however, we highly doubt that it’s peace that will be the lasting result of this.

Some 700 troops are expected to take part, with at least half of them composed of non-Ukrainian NATO member forces, in the operation set to last until October 19.

The US Air Force will have a heavy advisory role with F-15C Eagle fighter planes and C-130J Super Hercules military transport planes and drones involved in guided training exercises leading about 30 Ukrainian aircraft, according to an official government ministry statement.

And further according to a Ukrainian air force official Polish and Romanian aircraft will participate for “the first time” in a joint show “to protect the airspace,” according to military spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

Meanwhile a US Air Force statement said the aim of the exercise is “to enhance regional capabilities to secure air sovereignty and promote peace and security through cooperation.”

“Clear Sky 2018” photo via UNIAN

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was further keen on signalling Russia that Kiev is feeling emboldened to have American military hardware patrolling the skies: “The personnel and the aircrafts of the Ukrainian Air Force were redeployed to the Starokonstantinov airfield. A significant event was the arrival of the F-15 aircrafts of the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard,” a statement said.

Since fighting between pro-Russian and pro-Western forces erupted in 2014, over 10,000 Ukrainians have been killed. Kiev officials have since the Russian annexation of Crimea constantly hyped the treat of an imminent Russian military invasion and even suggested the possibility of a World War 3 scenario between the West and Russia centered over Ukrainian territory.

Though a series of both Russian and NATO exercises have occurred without a serious incident between the rival powers of late, aerial exercises involving NATO planes above Ukraine will be the most contentious show of force yet.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
3 Comments

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
ZeanTom WelshTjoe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tjoe
Guest
Tjoe

Russia….where are those S-300 and S-400 that you are so proud of?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 10, 2018 15:40
Zean
Guest
Zean

They’re in Kaliningrad and Crimea.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 10, 2018 18:01
Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

Let’s not forget:

https://www.rt.com/news/232067-fake-photos-russian-army/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 10, 2018 16:23

Latest

Nikki Haley to quit as UN Ambassador

A controversial UN ambassador for a controversial president announces the coming closer of her time in service to the United States.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 10, 2018

By

The American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced her resignation from her post on Tuesday, October 9th. Haley, 46, plans to complete her work at the end of the calendar year.

The former governor of South Carolina, Haley was picked to be the American ambassador to the UN by President Trump on November 23, 2016, shortly after Donald Trump won the Presidency. Her confirmation was nearly unanimously approved in the Senate, 96 to 4. She is the first Indian-American to hold a Cabinet-level position in the American government.

Haley has also been a major lightning rod as regards US foreign policy. As many readers of The Duran know, her stated foreign policy positions on record are strongly pro-Israel, strongly against Iran and in all fairness, time after time she has drawn the ire of many geopolitical observers for holding nothing less than the common standard American position on many foreign policy matters.

This has drawn ridicule, as known by a prank call two Russian comedians did with her, and lots of ire, especially because she appears to hold a Zionist position more strongly than other recent American ambassadors. However, while appearing notably hawkish in reported incidents in UN meetings, her points of view are not always echoes of the will of the President.

One fairly recent example was in April of 2018, immediately after the alleged chemical weapons attack in Idlib that was answered by a most peculiar three-nation, 103-missile strike that was reported later to have killed no one, and damaged nothing of importance. Haley spoke about how the US was getting ready to impose very harsh new sanctions against Russia, only to be stopped in her tracks by the President who said that this was not to take place; that there would be no new sanctions taken against Russia.

The mainstream media immediately tried to launch into all manner of speculation as to why it was that Nikki Haley was leaving the post, including:

  • outrage over Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed as Justice to the Supreme Court
  • as a corollary to this above reason, Haley was reported as “believing Dr Christine Blasey Ford’s” story
  • intent to run against President Trump in the 2020 presidential elections
  • Senator Lindsey Graham was going to succeed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General and Haley would run for his vacated Senate seat

However, all this speculation was erased in this press conference:

Sorry, MSM, you’re wrong, yet again.

Nikki made plans for her resignation several months ago. She simply stated that she believes in term limits and that it is time for someone else to serve in this post. She wants to take a break from public service and then perhaps come and campaign for Mr. Trump in the 2020 race.

In this press conference, Nikki offered her summary of the results of her work in the UN in concert with the President, and understandably, it was resoundingly full of positives, often about the very points she received so much criticism from so many people about, notably the US withdrawal from the JCPoA “Iran Deal” and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem from its former home in Tel Aviv, Israel.

It is very often (if not always) the case that the best way to understand someone’s perspectives is to listen to them directly, and not to take someone else’s interpretation and opinion of their words as being more true than the person’s own witness. This methodology is applicable to great effect for example, when comparing what the press (even Fox News) says about President Trump, contrasted with what President Trump himself actually says about any given topic.

The same litmus test may be very applicable to Ambassador Haley as well. Her summary stated in this conference, backed by the President, gives some interesting perspective to issues that many readers of geopolitical news from a non-US perspective might do well to weigh and evaluate.

Haley made the following points in her account:

Serving as ambassador was “the honor of a lifetime” in her own words

  • She considers it an honor to have been able to lead the state that raised her and to serve the country she loves so much, the US.
  • Now the US is respected – maybe not liked, but respected, in that the world now knows that the US does what it says it will do.
  • Cited as examples were the Syrian chemical weapons situation
  • Getting NATO member nations to pay their dues
  • Cut 1.3 billion in the UN budget, streamlining the UN operations (the US pays the bulk of the budget for this organization’s existence)
  • Arms embargo against South Sudan
  • three North Korean sanctions packages that eventually led Kim to the negotiating table
  • The withdrawal from the Iran deal (JCPoA)
  • Addressing anti-Israel bias and moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem “We will put our embassy where we want…”
  • The US, for Nikki Haley, is “strong again.”
  • very high praise for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, especially in regard to the Middle East peace plan (admittedly a VERY underreported matter)

She indicated her intention to make sure that all things are in place and ready for the next ambassador to come in.

Admittedly, many of the very things Ambassador Haley listed here as positive accomplishments are precisely those matter for which she (and President Trump) have often received unsparing criticism for, such as the move of the US Embassy in Israel and the notorious JCPoA deal. She was often reported to be something like a “warmonger” a “hawk” or a “loose cannon” in the UN. Sometimes, an even worse criticism of Haley was that she was a laughingstock, making the US look out of touch and uninformed or stupid.

These matters, and how well she actually performed, are left to the reader in the short term, and history in the longer term, to appropriately assess.

It is probably fair to say that Haley’s presentation of American views was anything but globalist in composition, though the American perspective is often notably different than the perspective that Russia or China offer on the same given situations affecting the world.

Yet perhaps, the three great powers in the world today – Russia, China and the United States have managed to bring about some real positive changes in the world through debate, disagreement and discussion. As Haley’s time in the UN draws to a close, this is something significant to reflect upon.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Poland Buys Nigerian Oil In Latest Attempt To Cut Russia Oil Dependence

Poland has been trying to diversify its oil supplies to reduce its reliance on Russian oil imports.
The Duran

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 10, 2018

By

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com:

Poland’s largest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen, has bought its first ever Nigerian crude oil cargo expected to arrive in mid-October, the Polish company’s chief executive told Reutersamid Poland’s ongoing efforts to cut its reliance on Russian oil.

PKN Orlen is exploring Nigerian oil as its new source of supply, the company’s CEO, Daniel Obajtek, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday. A 130,000-ton cargo of Nigerian oil is currently traveling to Poland and is expected to arrive in the middle of this month, Obajtek said.

“If tests confirm the assumed yields structure and margins, further oil supplies from Nigeria will be a viable option,” the chief executive told Reuters.

In recent years, Poland has been trying to diversify its oil supplies to reduce its reliance on Russian oil imports. Last year, Poland reduced the share of its imports of Russian oil to the lowest level since 2005, but the diversification of oil supplies came at a higher cost for imports from other countries, according to a report by Poland’s central bank from May 2018.

In 2017, the share of Russian oil in Polish imports dropped to 76 percent, compared to 96 percent back in 2012.

PKN Orlen signed in 2016 a long-term supply contract with Saudi Aramco with provisions for automatic annual renewal, with which the Saudi oil giant entered the Baltic oil supply market.

Another Polish refiner, Lotos, signed in December 2017 a forward contract for the supply of U.S. oil to its refinery in Gdansk. Under the contract, at least five U.S. oil cargoes will be delivered by sea this year.

PKN Orlen plans to take over Lotos, and the larger refiner hopes to get clearance for the deal from the European Commission by the middle of 2019, Obajtek told Reuters.

PKN Orlen expects cargoes from other new destinations, and it is negotiating medium- and long-term supply deals with many parties, including from the United States, the manager said.

The deteriorating quality of Russia’s Urals also played a part in PKN seeking new suppliers, Obajtek told Reuters.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Bellingcat claims it has identified second Skripal poisoning suspect as military doctor

The Duran

Published

1 day ago

on

October 9, 2018

By

Composition of photos of an Aleksandr Mishkin and Aleksandr Petrov by Bellingcat.

Via RT

UK-based ‘investigative’ group Bellingcat claims one of the the men accused by the UK authorities of being involved in the Salisbury poisoning affair is known as Aleksandr Petrov and is a doctor working for Russian intelligence.

In another instalment of its running coverage about the two men London calls the Salisbury poisoning suspects, the open-source investigators claim they managed to “conclusively” establish what they describe as the real identity of Petrov. Bellingcat earlier had published a similar report about the other suspect, known as Ruslan Boshirov, whom it said was a decorated special forces officer.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

The UK-based group linked to NATO funded projects claimed that Petrov’s real name is Aleksandr Mishkin and he is “a trained military doctor in the employ of the GRU,” the Russian military intelligence service. Bellingcat admitted that the alleged agent’s “true persona has an even sparser digital footprint” than that of the man it identified as Boshirov.

As in Boshirov’s case, the group also relied upon “multiple open sources” and “testimony from people familiar with the person” in question. It also added that it managed to somehow obtain copies of Mishkin’s personal IDs and gathered “forensic evidence” of facial matches between “Mishkin” and Petrov.

Bellingcat did not elaborate on its “investigation methods,” adding that it would publish a separate report on the matter. The authenticity and veracity of the documents, which Bellingcat claimed it got from a Russian database, could not be immediately verified.

In late September, the group claimed that Ruslan Boshirov is actually Colonel Anatoly Chepiga, who served in an elite commando unit and received the decoration of Hero of Russia – the country’s highest award – in 2014. In that case, Bellingcat’s identification relied on what it called a resemblance between an old photo of a man presumed to be Chepiga and a younger Borshirov.

This was later refuted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russian databases have no information about Chepiga or about a Chepiga being awarded the highest national merit.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending