Two passengers escape death after missing doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight

Antonis Mavropoulos arrived late at the gate, preventing him from boarding the doomed flight.
4 hours ago

Via RT

At least two passengers believe they have been given a second chance at life after missing the fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed everyone onboard after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff.

Just two minutes can make a difference to someone’s fate, Antonis Mavropoulos discovered this weekend after arriving late at the gate, preventing him from boarding the doomed flight. “I could see people boarding. I was very angry they didn’t let me in,” he told Greece’s ALPHA TV, recalling how his fury disappeared after he was told that the brand new Boeing 737 MAX had crashed just six minutes after takeoff.

After the initial shock of hearing the news, the Greek man came to realize that it was his “lucky day.”

“I’m grateful to live and that I have so many friends that made me feel their love,” he said in a lengthy Facebook post.

Mavropoulos was not the only passenger who was thanking his lucky stars on Sunday. Ahmed Khalid also missed his flight to Nairobi, after his connecting flight from Dubai to Addis Ababa was delayed.

Plan to split Orthodox Church in Ukraine unravels (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 101.
21 mins ago

March 11, 2019

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the failure by the Atlanticist empire to split the Orthodox Church, by trying to force parishes to take sides between the Russian Orthodox Church and the unilaterally declared, autocephalous Ukrainian Church.

Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew has been unable to convince Orthodox church leaders to follow his lead in recognizing the Ukraine schismatics, as support for the Moscow Patriarchate grows stronger.

Via RT

The US branch of the Constantinople Patriarchate is at risk of a split after self-rule was granted to Ukrainian schismatics, a Russian priest in Texas said. One Greek parish has already quit and joined the Russian Church.

The believers in the US reacted “quite differently” to the January move by Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew to grant Ukraine’s request for its own Orthodox Church independent of Moscow, Archpriest John Whiteford of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad said.

“Among the American Greeks there are those who support their Patriarch no matter what he does… Many are confused by those events. But there are voices, which are heard clearly, of those who refuse to accept the actions of the Constantinople Patriarchate in Ukraine.”

One parish in Texas where Whiteford serves at the St. Jonah Church in Spring has already cut ties with Constantinople as worshipers there simply can’t agree with Bartholomew’s decision on Ukraine, he said.

“Most of the other representatives of the local churches in North America have clearly expressed their opposition to the stance” taken by Constantinople, the archpriest said.

He also blamed the Constantinople Patriarchate of increasingly deviating from the Orthodox dogma in recent years, including some of its representatives in the US who support same-sex relations. Such a liberal course and the Ukrainian issue may cause a split in the Greek archdiocese in the US and Canada, Whiteford predicted.

“Most will stay with Constantinople because there are close financial ties. But I’m sure that there are constructive forces that put traditions and values above money that would choose to distance themselves from the Constantinople Patriarchate.”

As for the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, it “fully supports all the actions undertaken by the Moscow Patriarchate” in response to the schism, the archpriest said.

The Russian Orthodox Church responded to the autocephaly of the Ukrainian Church by cutting all ties with Constantinople and warning that the divide in the Orthodox world caused by Bartholomew’s decision may last “for decades or even centuries.”

US Government’s Lies on Aid Trucks “Torched” by Maduro are Exposed

On 24 February, the day the story hit world headlines, several independent journalists pointed out that it was fake news.
3 hours ago

March 11, 2019

Via Sputnik News…

The Trump administration accused Nicolas Maduro’s government of torching a truck with humanitarian aid amid a civil plight in Venezuela in February. The State Department later released a video of the incident, and the narrative was instantly picked up by the MSM.

The New York Times, which has obtained unpublished footage and previously released clips, has exposed the inconsistency in reports on the burning trucks with humanitarian aid filmed on the Venezuela-Colombia border on 23 February.

While the majority of mainstream media advanced the official narrative that the convoy was set afire at President Nicolas Maduro’s order, the video presented by The New York Times, in fact, appeared to show an opposition protester hurling something akin to a Molotov cocktail at the convoy, which was most likely the trigger for the blaze.

According to the newspaper, the same protester can be seen 20 minutes earlier in a different video, throwing an incendiary device at another truck, without torching it.
The NYT published an article and a detailed video two weeks after the incident, proving that this entire story was an elaborate lie, but the media outlet was not the first to debunk the US and Colombia’s claims that Maduro was behind the fire.

On 24 February, the day the story hit world headlines, several independent journalists pointed out that it was fake news.

American journalist Max Blumenthal penned an article for site Grayzone, in which he noted that “the claim was absurd on its face”.

The fact that the NYT dispelled the myth pushed forward by the US government and a number of media outlets, has garnered much praise from those, who were originally advancing the initial version.

For instance, CNN, which claimed it had witnessed the incident firsthand: “a CNN team saw incendiary devices from police on the Venezuelan side of the border ignite the trucks”.

On 23 February, a truck laden with US humanitarian aid was filmed burning on the Francisco de Paula Santander Bridge spanning the Venezuela-Colombia border, with Vice President Mike Pence tweeting that “the tyrant in Caracas danced as his henchmen burned food and medicine” heading to Venezuelans.

Senator Marco Rubio accused President Nicolas Maduro of committing a “crime” by torching the convoy, while White House National Security Adviser John Bolton doubled down on his previous calls for Maduro’s ouster, claiming that the Venezuelan president had sent “masked thugs” to set the cargo alight.

The incident took place the day the Venezuelan opposition, led by self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido and backed by the United States, attempted to ensure deliveries of humanitarian aid to the country from neighbouring Colombia.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro voiced strong opposition to the convoy, deeming it a pretext for a US invasion of the South American country, and ordered the closure of the nation’s borders in a bid to halt the deliveries.

Maduro has stressed that the country is able to cope with its hardships and that US “concerns” over the so-called humanitarian crisis had been “fabricated by Washington over the last four years to justify intervening in our country”.

US Citizens Will Need A Visa To Visit Europe 2021

The United States won’t be the only country affected by the changes.

3 hours ago

March 11, 2019

Via Zerohedge

In a world in which most western liberal democracies are slamming Trump for demanding a wall be built on the US southern border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the US, Europe is about to erect a metaphorical wall targeting legal US travelers, because starting in 2021, U.S. citizens will need a visa to visit most European countries.

“Similar to other countries and regions in the world Europe has recently decided to improve their security level to avoid any further problems with illegal migration and terrorism,” the EU said.

U.S. citizens traveling to Europe for less than 90 days currently only need a passport, but the European Union announced Friday that starting in 2021 they will need a visa to visit most European countries. The decision follows an EU announcement in June of 2018 that it was in favor of imposing visas on U.S. citizens in the five countries, and the creation of a European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, that will require “pre-travel screening for security and migration risks of travelers benefiting from visa-free access to the Schengen area”, i.e. Americans.  At the time, Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, indicated that the requirement was put in place for security reasons.

“The new ETIAS will ensure that we no longer have an information gap on visa-free travelers,” he said in a statement. “Anyone who poses a migratory or security risk will be identified before they even travel to EU borders.”

The new policy requires U.S. citizens to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorization System visa, and applies to the Schengen zone of Europe, which is a group of 26 European countries that do not have internal borders and allow people to move between them freely, including countries such as Spain, France, Greece, Germany, Italy and Poland.

To obtain the visas in 2021, U.S. citizens will need to have a passport, which is valid for three months beyond the period of intended stay in Europe, a credit or debit card and an email account, the EU said. There is an exception to the new rule for minors, who will still only need their normal passport.

Visa-free travelers, including US citizens, will need to request ETIAS authorization before visiting the Schengen Area. They can complete an application and pay a service fee of 7 euros (about $8) online. The ETIAS visa is valid for three years.

“Completing the online application should not take more than 10 minutes with automatic approval being given in over 95% of cases,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The United States has previously been in a dispute with the EU over requiring visas for Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Romania and Cyprus when they were not required for 23 other EU nations. In June 2018, the European Commission voted in favor of imposing visas on U.S. citizens in the five countries.

The United States has a similar system called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA.

“We are aware of the European Union’s plan to implement its own travel information and authorization system, similar to the U.S. ESTA, to contribute to a more efficient management of the EU’s external borders and improve internal security,” a US State Department official said in a statement. “Each country has the right to determine its standards for entry.”

The official added that the “ETIAS authorization is not a visa” and while that may be correct, without the authorization Americans won’t be allowed in so it’s effectively the same.

As CNN adds, the United States won’t be the only country affected by the changes. From 2021, citizens from 60 countries will be required to apply for the ETIAS before entering the Schengen Area. Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel and Mauritius are among those countries.

The European Parliament agreed to establish ETIAS in July. At the time, Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, indicated that the requirement was put in place for security reasons.

