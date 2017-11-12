Trump’s most bizarre Tweet ever asks why Kim Jong-un doesn’t want to be his friend

Donald Trump’s very personal war of words with Kim Jong-un continues to grow more surreal. From Donald Trump referring to Kim as “rocket man” at the UN to Kim calling Trump a dotard (stupid old man) whose tongue must be “tamed with fire” to Trump promising to “destroy” North Korea with “fire and fury”, back to Kim calling Trump a “nuclear war maniac” whose doctors had diagnosed as incurably mentally ill, the very public exchanges have at times seemed more like two rappers writing “diss tracks” about one another than leaders engaged in a nuclear dispute.

Now though, things have gone from insulting to strange. Donald Trump has Tweeted and posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old’, when I would NEVER call him ‘short and far’? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend-and maybe someday that will happen!”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The apparent cognitive dissonance of Trump more or less calling Kim “short and fat” while questioning why the two aren’t friends, is not the first time Trump has stated his wishes to be on good terms with the leader called The Great Marshall in North Korea.

In May of 2017, Trump stated that he would be “honoured” to meet with Kim, under the right circumstances.

Even so, Trump’s latest Tweet which appears outrageous at face value, has left many observers scratching their heads. Is the Tweet something of a Trump style olive branch in the name of dialogue between the US and North Korea, something that both Russia and China have suggested as the only way to ease tensions? Or is the Tweet just another insult, however strange?

Perhaps though, the controversial Tweet was sent in order to distract readers from more angry but also more serious Tweets slamming those who obstruct good relations between the US and Russia as well as the failure of Obama and Hillary Clinton to live up to their own attempts at having better relations with Russia.

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics – bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trump is currently in Manila for talks with President Rodrigo Duterte. North Korea is a subject that Duterte has spoken about in the past and it is thought that both men will discuss the issue in their first formal face to face meting.