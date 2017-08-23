Trump says Kim Jong-Un is starting to respect the US–North Korea announces building of new rockets

On the 22nd of August, speaking at a political rally in the US sate of Arizona, Donald Trump said the following of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un,

“I respect the fact that he is starting to respect us. And maybe – probably not, but maybe – something positive can come about”.

Hours later, Kim Jong-Un announced that North Korea is set to expand production of rocket engines and warhead tips.

The statement from North Korea is as follows:

“Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army, gave field guidance to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science. Shaking hands of officials who came out to greet him, respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said that he came to learn about the situation of the institute and help its work. He noted that in recent years the institute has a lot of jobs in a patriotic drive for breaking through the cutting edge, whether they are known or not, true to the Workers’ Party of Korea’s policy of attaching importance to the defense science and technology and policy of the munitions industry. After looking round the newly-built room for the education in the revolutionary history and exhibition hall of scientific and technological achievements, he learned about the processes for manufacturing ICBM warhead tip and solid-fuel rocket engine. Acquainting himself with the processes for preform weaving by carbon fiber, chemical deposition, high pressure liquid deposition and final treatment, he learned about in detail the density of preform, deposition temperature, vacuum degree and deposition time in the chemical deposition process, deposition temperature, pressure, working medium and deposition frequency in the high pressure liquid deposition process and technological specifications in the final treatment process. He then made a field survey of the process for manufacturing solid-fuel rocket engine and specified tasks and ways for normalizing the production at a higher level. He set forth important tasks facing the institute. He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips by further expanding engine production process and the production capacity of rocket warhead tips and engine jets by carbon/carbon compound material. Highly appreciating that it is the pride of our Party to have such unassuming heroes, unit of patriotic scientists as the officials of this institute who have devoted themselves to carrying out the Party’s policy of defense science, keeping in mind the pure single mind of loyalty to the Party, whether they are appreciated or not, and gave special thanks and special bonus to them in the name of the Party Central Committee. He had a photo session with the scientists, technicians and workers of the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science. Accompanying him were Jo Yong Won and Kim Jong Sik, vice department directors of the C.C., the Workers’ Party of Korea”

This development confirms that the US can do little in respect of influencing events in North Korea. North Korea’s international position remains stable in the sense that the situation is deadlocked between the United States which thus far has refused to accept the joint Chinese and Russian request for direct talks with North Korea’s government and the fact that China has implied it shall prevent the US from acting aggressively against Pyongyang.

Until Washington and Pyongyang agree to direct talks, this stalemate will likely continue, working as it does in Pyongyang’s favour as it accomplishes the goal of avoided a war in the Korean peninsula.

READ MORE: North Korea is winning the information war in spite of fewer resources than the US

This comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in has stated,

“Efforts for denuclearizing North Korea and efforts for improving the South-North Korea relationship are not a matter of choosing one over the other. They should rather be pursued in a way that they make up for each other”.

Moon’s words affirm that South Korea is as disinterested in war as are China and Russia.