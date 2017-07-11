Trump Jr. releases full email correspondence with Russian lawyer

Another big nothing burger served by the MSM.

Donald Trump Jr. has released the un-redacted emails between himself and a lawyer from Russian called Natalia Veselnitskaya. Veselnitskaya earlier confirmed that her correspondence with Trump Jr. had nothing to do with politics and that she has no involvement with the Russian government or any other.

The issues being discussed had to do with adoptions of children and related charitable endeavours.

The emails released by Donald Trump Jr. were published on his Twitter feed and can be seen below.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Donald Trump’s political opponents have tried to draw his son into the Russiagate non-story due to his meetings with a Russian lawyer. Once again the mainstream media has failed BIG LEAGUE!