Trump and Putin hold SECOND previously unknown G20 meeting

It appears the second meeting was informal, although it may have lasted up to an hour.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has confirmed that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a second meeting at the G20 summit after the formal group dinner which took place on the first full day of the summit.

Reports have suggested that the Presidents of Russia and the United States met for an hour in private, accompanied only by a single translator. However, according to The Hill, another White House official said that the meeting was “brief” and informal.

No details of the conversation have been released and Russia has yet to comment on the second informal meeting.

Normally, such meetings between world-leaders are par for the course, especially at large summits such as the G20. However, due to the intrigue surrounding Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, any time the leaders speak, the relevance of the meeting tends to be magnified beyond what would generally be considered normal.

What this does indicate is that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seem to enjoy each other’s company, something which can only help ease tensions between Washington and Moscow in the long term.