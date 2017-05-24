Total civil war in Libya

The slaughter of 141 people, including civilians may be a point of no return.

Ever since the NATO war on Libya in 2011, the country has been largely ungoverned and in many ways has become ungovernable.

In recent years, two main factions have been vying for legitimacy against a tide of multiple illegitimate parties include ISIS, al-Qaeda and various smaller terrorist and pirate groups.

The two main governments include the The Libyan House of Representatives based in Tobruk and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

While the western powers who plunged Libya into chaos recognise the Tripoli government as legitimate. Egypt, who is without doubt, the most important regional power as well as Russia, have expressed their sympathies with the Tobruk government, whose Libyan National Army is led by Khalifa Haftar, former Gaddafi loyalist who split from the Libyan leader in the late 1980s.

In recent days, renegade troops loyal to the Tripoli GNA stormed the Brak al-Shati airbase where they executed dozens of fighters and civilians loyal to the Libyan National Army. A total of 141 people were left massacred.

The crime against humanity has been condemned by Russia.

Libya which has long been a failed state, is now such a failed state that even its two governments which are vying for legitimacy are in a state that can now only be described as open war.

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, former British Prime Minister David Cameron and former French President Nicholas Sarkozy championed a war to oust Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

This recent terror is a result of the failed state this war created.