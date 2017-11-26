in Latest, News, Video

TIMEgate explodes. Hannity calls magazine “total bulls**t”, as denial of Trump’s pending “Person of the Year” heats up

Trump disses TIME on “Man (Person) of the Year” award.

POTUS Trump created a Thanksgiving Holiday twitter frenzy after the US President revealed that fake news Time Magazine was ‘probably’ going to name him Person of the Year.

President-elect Donald Trump was rightly named Person of the Year in 2016 by TIME magazine.

US President Trump tweeted on Friday..

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

TIME Magazine responded to Trump’s tweet saying…

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Sean Hannity then weighed in on TIMEgate calling “total bulls**t” on TIME Magazine.

“I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview?”

After TIME refused to answer if they contacted Trump or not for an interview, Hannity simply tweeted, “Waiting…”

